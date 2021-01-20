BREAKING: Conservative Party tosses pro-life MP Derek Sloan from caucus in secret ballot

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

TORONTO, Ontario, January 20, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – After holding a secret vote, the majority of Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs voted today to toss pro-life MP and former CPC leadership candidate Derek Sloan from the caucus, due to what party leader Erin O’Toole said was an acceptance of a $131 donation from a “well-known white supremacist.”

In an email sent to his followers this afternoon, Sloan confirmed reports that the party had indeed, in a majority secret vote, decided to oust him.

“Today, spurred on by O’Toole, a vote was held by my CPC caucus colleagues, and they have just decided to expel me. What does this mean? I will now sit as an independent MP in the House of Commons. I will still vote, debate, and represent true conservative values and policies,” wrote Sloan.

Sloan urged his followers to “not cancel” their CPC membership and to “not cancel your delegate spot.”

He then went on to say that no matter how “callous and misguided” the actions of O’Toole and the MPs who voted him out were, “We have much work to do in the next two months as we prepare for the policy convention in March.”

“Throughout the next few weeks, there will be ‘virtual delegate selection meetings’ where you will be able to vote for you riding’s delegate who will represent you and vote on your behalf at convention,” said Sloan.

“I would like you to help vote for the most conservative delegates possible. To do this you must remain as a party member. Even if the CPC emails you today, offering for you to drop out and cancel your membership, do not do it!”

On Monday, CPC leader Erin O’Toole announced he had “initiated the process” to remove Sloan from the caucus via the Reform Act, due to what he says was an acceptance of a $131 donation from a “well-known white supremacist” named Paul Fromm to the Conservative Party of Canada in August 2020.

A recent Press Progress report had previously noted that an individual named Paul Fromm had donated a total of $131 to the CPC in August 2020.

The CPC “confirmed” to Press Progress that the money was directed to Sloan’s leadership campaign. O’Toole said he was “outraged” at the news of Fromm’s donation and promised an investigation into the matter.

Fromm, whose donation came under the alias Frederick P. Fromm, as Sloan says he discovered, is described as a white supremacist tied to the “neo-Nazi” label.

It was later in the day after the Press Progress report was published that O’Toole sent out his statement saying he had started the process to remove Sloan.

Sloan immediately fought back with a response, saying in a Facebook video, the CPC’s top brass “picked a fight with the wrong person.”

Sloan also sent out a detailed statement late Monday, in which he noted Fromm used an alias when he donated, was a member of the CPC, and voted in the leadership race.

In his statement, posted before his Facebook video, Sloan said Fromm had used an alternate name when he donated, was a member of the CPC, and voted in the leadership race.

Sloan added that he learned “for the first time” about Fromm’s $131 donation in the late afternoon Monday and that upon further investigation, he discovered that “it was clear the donation was made using the name Frederick P Fromm.”

Elections Canada stipulates that the disclosure of a donor name is required only for contributions over $200, meaning that the only entities likely to have known about Fromm’s donation would be Sloan or the CPC.

The Reform Act was passed in 2015, and while it technically it allows for MPs to have a freer vote in the House of Commons, it states that to expel an MP from the caucus, at least 20 percent of the party members must first agree to trigger a review. A majority M.P. vote is then required.

The CPC caucus vote took place this morning, with the majority of MPs voting Sloan out in a secret vote.

In his email today, Sloan said that “of course” there were “undemocratic forces within our Party” who wanted to see “good, democratic, conservatives purged from this convention process.”

He urged his followers to “not let them. That is exactly what Erin O’Toole wants.”

“No matter how ugly — how undemocratic — the events of the last two days have been, always remember, the Party is not the personal property of Erin O’Toole; the CPC belongs to you — the grassroots of the Party. I encourage you to use your voice, to stand up, and represent true conservative values with this convention.”

The CPC elected pro-abortion O’Toole, who professes to be Catholic, as the new leader of the party early in August. Sloan came in fourth place behind Leslyn Lewis and Peter MacKay.

On Tuesday, Canada’s Liberal party Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is “pleased” that O’Toole has “finally decided to take leadership” and moved to boot out pro-life CPC MP Derek Sloan from the party.

According to earlier reports, many CPC MPs were reportedly looking to back pro-life CPC MP Derek Sloan.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) had asked its supporters to “flood” their Conservative MPs and party HQ with a demand that they vote no in removing Sloan from the party, and to “respectfully request that Erin O’Toole walk back this disgraceful attack on Sloan.”

They are also asking their members not to “quit” the CPC or the upcoming policy convention.

