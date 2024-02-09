BREAKING: DC medical examiner will not discard remains of five babies in abortion scandal

According to a report, 'emails between the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ)' confirm that the bodies of the five babies will not be disposed of, leaving open the possibility that an investigation ... may still be conducted.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — After pressure from pro-life Thomas More Society attorney Martin Cannon and prominent U.S. politicians, the Washington, D.C. medical examiner’s office reportedly confirmed it will not dispose of the bodies of five late-term aborted babies that may have been killed by infanticide or partial birth abortion.

According to a report by The Daily Signal, “emails between the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ)” confirm that the bodies of the five babies will not be disposed of, leaving open the possibility that an investigation into the manner of death may still be conducted.

The outlet also reported that while the “medical examiner did not give the ACLJ a new timeline for the babies’ destruction,” it did make reference to the numerous high-profile demands by U.S. officials and others that the bodies be preserved and autopsies conducted.

As LifeSiteNews has reported, the five babies named by pro-lifers as “the D.C. five” were recovered from the Washington-Surgi Center by pro-life activists Lauren Handy and Terrisa Bukovinac in March 2022 in a box of fetal remains that included the mutilated bodies of over 100 first-trimester babies.

Although the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice have refused to conduct any investigation into the cause of death of the five, an initial medical examination of the bodies indicated that some of the babies died by infanticide – being left to die after being born alive, a crime that the facility’s notorious late-term abortionist Cesare Santangelo was caught on video admitting he would do – and by partial birth abortion, which has been banned by Congress.

Either instance would constitute a violation of federal law: the Partial Birth Abortion Ban and the Born Alive Act.

While the discovery of the bodies happened nearly two years ago, the issue was raised again in a February 7 letter that Cannon sent to Republican U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio in which he argued, “If law enforcement will not investigate where probable cause raises a serious possibility of a federal crime in Washington, D.C., it seems the investigation falls on Congress itself.”

In response to the situation, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, as ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, issued a letter on February 8 to Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chief Medical Examiner Francisco Diaz, and Chief of Metropolitan Police Pamela Smith, “demanding in the strongest possible terms” that the D.C. medical examiner not dispose of the bodies of the five aborted babies in the case.

This story is developing …

