BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard introduces born-alive bill in US House

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Democratic congresswoman has introduced a “born-alive” bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, attempting to protect babies born after a failed abortion attempt.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who was a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has offered H.R. 8923, which aims to amend Title 18 of the United States Code “to ensure a health care practitioner exercises the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

Although at times Gabbard has held a 100 percent pro-abortion voting record, during one of last year’s Democratic Presidential debates she at least took a stand against late-term abortion amid her virulently pro-abortion-until-birth fellow presidential hopefuls, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The Hill reported at the time:

At last week’s Democratic debate, Gabbard has had the nerve to state the obvious; abortions in the third trimesters when preborn babies can feel pain, when the risks to women dramatically rises, and as babies can live outside the womb should be curtailed. While she stated her overall support for abortion, Gabbard said that she did not believe limitless abortion should be the goal. “I do, however, think that there should be some restrictions in place,” she said. “I support codifying Roe v. Wade — while making sure that, during the third trimester, abortion is not an option unless the life or severe health consequences of a woman are at risk.”

Gabbard, a Major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, has also introduced multiple pro-LGBT measures, including legislation to mandate gender-confused individuals’ “access” to opposite-sex restrooms, locker rooms, and dressing rooms.

Soon after announcing her presidential bid, various liberals attacked her progressive credentials over her past involvement in her father’s Alliance for Traditional Marriage, and her opposition to same-sex “marriage” and civil unions as recently as 2004. She apologized for her prior conservative position in 2012, the same year former President Barack Obama dropped his formal opposition to same-sex “marriage.”

LifeSiteNews has reached out to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

