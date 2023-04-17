BREAKING: Disgraced ex-cardinal McCarrick charged in Wisconsin for assaulting boy in 1977

McCarrick was laicized in 2019 after a Vatican investigation concluded that he had sexually abused both children and adults, including young priests and seminarians.

(LifeSiteNews) – A disgraced former cardinal has been charged in Wisconsin with sexual assault.

Theodore McCarrick, 92, stands accused of assaulting an 18-year-old boy at a lakeside cabin in the south-eastern region of the state in 1977. According to Associated Press, the alleged victim told investigators that McCarrick had been sexually abusing him since he was 11 years old. He also alleged that McCarrick took him to parties where other men sexually assaulted him.

The complaint was lodged on Friday.

McCarrick was once one of the most influential prelates in the United States. Ordained by New York’s Cardinal Spellman in 1958, he reached the heights of his profession by being named Archbishop of Washington in 2000 and a cardinal in 2001. After retiring as archbishop, the then-cardinal maintained his influence as a globe-trotting fundraiser. His ecclesiastical career came to a definitive end only in 2017 after a credible allegation that he had sexually molested a teenage boy was received by the Archdiocese of New York. It was then discovered by the public that rumors of his predatory behaviour had swirled around American Church circles for decades and that settlements had been made to victims.

— Article continues below Petition — STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling church to homoerotic event planners Show Petition Text 8097 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews has confirmed that The Temple House previously hosted a “simulated homoerotic orgy” in a former orthodox Jewish synagogue — and its owner is about to purchase St. Adalbert Catholic Church from the Archdiocese of Chicago. SIGN: We cannot allow a Catholic parish to be sold to to the owner of the sacrilegious Temple House! The Temple House has also been used to film essentially pornographic music videos, according to LifeSiteNews. **STOP the Archdiocese of Chicago from selling a Catholic church to the owner of The Temple House, a den of sleaze and iniquity!** This is nothing short of satanic and the Archdiocese of Chicago should know better than to sell this Polish-American church treasure to a company engaged in such degeneracy. We cannot allow St. Adalbert Catholic Church to be turned into a venue for the kind of sin and sexual depravity pushed and promoted at The Temple House — so you must ACT NOW! Talks between the Archdiocese of Chicago and Davidson are at an advanced stage and an engineering inspection is already underway. SAVE this Catholic church from Dan Davidson, owner of The Temple House! Demand that the Archdiocese of Chicago STOP the sale! MORE INFORMATION: Host of simulated homoerotic orgy nears purchase of Chicago Catholic Church Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

McCarrick was laicized in 2019 after a Vatican investigation concluded that he had sexually abused both children and adults, including young priests and seminarians.

The alleged victim has not been named. However, James Grein, who was born in 1958, is perhaps the best known of all McCarrick’s alleged victims. He has stated that McCarrick began assaulting him when he was around the age of 11 and continued to maintain a coercive sexual relationship with him well into adulthood.

Developing…

Share











