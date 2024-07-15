BREAKING: Donald Trump formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate

Just two days after surviving an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, the Republican National Convention has formally nominated Donald Trump as the party's 2024 presidential candidate.

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

MILWAUKEE (LifeSiteNews) — Just two days after surviving an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, the Republican National Convention formally confirmed Donald Trump as the GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, delegates at the RNC were quick to formally nominate Trump as the party’s candidate for the presidential election in November, a decision that comes on the heels of one of the most hectic few days in modern American political history.

Trump, who was a shoo-in for the nomination after massive success in the primaries, survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, when suspected shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire on the former president while he was speaking on stage, hitting Trump in the ear and wounding others in the crowd. Tragically, one man died of his injuries, while law enforcement shot and killed Crooks.

Since the attempted killing, the Secret Service has been facing widespread criticism for failing to secure the rooftop from which Crooks shot Trump. The agency has responded by blaming local law enforcement, but the county said the Secret Service was ultimately in charge.

Trump announced U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential running mate in a Truth Social post shortly before his formal confirmation as the Republican nominee.

