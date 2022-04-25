Free speech advocate Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion

Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter with an eye on permitting more free speech on the platform.

(LifeSiteNews) – Elon Musk has purchased Twitter after contentious negotiations, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company.

Twitter announced the sale today, with Musk paying $54.20 per share, approximately $44 billion in total. The news comes after two weeks of back and forth between Twitter and Musk’s negotiation team.

In an effort to thwart the purchase maneuver by Musk it was rumored that Twitter would employ a “poison pill” tactic. However, that tactic was abandoned.

Musk is the world’s wealthiest person according to Forbes, with an almost $279 billion fortune.

In the lead up to the Twitter purchase, Musk tweeted his ideas a number of times to his more than 80 million followers, about what he might do if he purchased the company.

He joked about defeating “the spam bots or die trying!”

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

He also posted various polls about what users might want, such as an “edit” option for tweets with mistakes.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

News of Musk’s Twitter takeover has sparked leftist outrage at the fact that a “free speech absolutist” would have influence over what happens on the platform.

