BREAKING: Facebook notifies Trump’s children that posting ‘in his voice’ will result in censorship

March 31, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Ahead of Tuesday evening’s interview between Lara Trump and former President of the U.S. Donald Trump, Facebook notified the Trump family of an ongoing blanket ban on any content “in the voice of President Trump,” and that they would take action against any attempt to post his comments on their social media profiles on Facebook or Instagram.

Eric Trump, the second son of President Trump and husband of broadcaster Lara Trump, posted on his Twitter account a message from a Facebook employee, reminding him that any comments made by the former president to his wife would not be permitted to be shared on either of the social media platforms.

This is Facebook friends! What an absolute slap in the face to 75 Million Americans pic.twitter.com/UtBBhyNgaQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 31, 2021

The employee, identified in the exchange only as “Katelyn,” confirmed that any attempt to upload comments made “will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

Katelyn confirmed that the ban extends to “all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates.”

Eric Trump lashed out at the Big Tech company for dismissing the millions of Americans who voted for Trump and might like to follow him outside of the White House. “What an absolute slap in the face to 75 million Americans,” he said.

Lara Trump received a similar notice from Katelyn, informing her that content had been removed from her Facebook page “that featured Trump speaking.” Trump was advised that “[in] line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

Lara Trump criticized the move to not only ban the former president from having his own account, but also those who might speak on his behalf saying, “just like that, we are one step closer to Orwell’s 1984. Wow.”

Facebook and Instagram banned Donald Trump in early January “indefinitely,” following allegations that the former president was seeking to “undermine” the transition of power to now-President Joe Biden. The announcement came on January 7, the day following the now infamous January 6 events at the Capitol, often described by left-wing press as a riotous insurrection. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited Trump’s alleged use of the platform “to condone rather than condemn the actions” of those at the Capitol as his reason for de-platforming Trump.

Shortly afterwards, Twitter followed suit, permanently banning Trump’s account on the same grounds alleged by Zuckerberg the day before.