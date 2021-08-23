BREAKING: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID jab

Though admitting that 'we approved this vaccine expeditiously,' the FDA's Peter Marks claims that the final approval 'was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its full approval to the abortion-tainted Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first to receive the agency’s full approval.

The full permission, described by the agency as a “key achievement for public health,” comes despite the National Institutes for Health (NIH) estimating a trial completion date for testing the efficacy and safety of the jab to be around May 2, 2023, for the Pfizer shot.

The FDA had originally granted the mRNA jab emergency use authorization (EUA) in December, 2020, becoming the second “vaccine” technology of its kind to be permitted for emergency use in the U.S., after Moderna’s mRNA shot.

Now, the FDA has given its full approval to the jab, which has been renamed “Comirnaty” for marketing purposes, to individuals aged 16 and older. For those between 12 and 15 years of age, the EUA still applies. The FDA noted that “the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals” will also still only be granted under the EUA protocol.

The FDA’s Acting Commissioner, Janet Woodcock, called the full authorization a “milestone” in the “battle” against COVID-19, and said that the jab had met “rigorous, scientific standards,” even for its original EUA status granted just eight months prior. Given its new approval, Woodcock said that the public “can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1057604 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, said that the agency has conducted its own analyses into the safety and effectiveness of the jab, including the manufacturing process and facilities, which he characterized as “thorough.”

Though admitting that “we approved this vaccine expeditiously,” Marks said that the final approval “was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.”

The FDA press release noted that among 22,000 trial participants over 16 years of age, the jab showed 91 percent effectiveness “in preventing COVID-19 disease.” The statement also highlighted the apparent effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing “potentially serious outcomes [from COVID infection] including hospitalization and death,” but later stated that “[i]nformation is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes.” The prescribing information provided with the now-approved drug will note these risks.

The FDA is requiring the manufacturer to monitor the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis (dangerous inflammations of the heart) following use of its mRNA jab.

But heart problems are not the only health risks associated with the Pfizer jab. In fact, a staggering 326,535 adverse events arising after taking the mRNA shot have been reported to the FDA and CDC-run Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). 92,002,656 have received both doses of the Pfizer jab, according to the CDC.

VAERS records show that, between December 14, 2020, and August 13, 2021, a total of 9,027 deaths have followed the use of Pfizer’s newly approved jab, as well as 12,358 permanent disabilities and 36,665 hospitalizations.

A total of 2,986 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported following the Pfizer shot, at least 348 of which were in children between 12 and 17 years-of-age.

VAERS also recorded 504 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome following Pfizer’s anti-COVID jab, a condition that affects the muscles, causing weakness and sometimes “devastating paralysis,” according to the NIH. Overall, the system reports show that 887 cases have been recorded after taking a COVID “vaccine,” meaning that Pfizer’s jab accounts for almost 57 percent of all instances of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Additional dangers potentially associated with the Pfizer jab include anaphylactic reactions, a potentially life-threatening kind of allergic response, recorded some 85,655 times on VAERS, and 11,100 cases of blood clotting disorders, around 65 percent of all blood clot reports following COVID jabs. Pfizer’s shot is also correlated with 812 miscarriages or premature births.

Despite the myriad health problems occurring after taking the Pfizer jab, Woodcock maintained that “millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines,” which should give those who haven’t yet received the jab “additional confidence to get vaccinated.”

New research into the efficacy of the mRNA jabs against the Delta variant has shown a marked decrease in their ability to fight off infection with the virus. A review conducted by the Mayo Clinic showed that Pfizer’s shot has a mere 42 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant of the virus, bringing the efficacy below the 50 percent threshold for approval originally set by the FDA. The research is in the preprint stage, meaning it is yet to be peer-reviewed.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











