BREAKING: Federal court rebukes Biden admin for removing razor wire at Texas border

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has delivered a major rebuke to the Biden administration, ruling that Texas has the right to construct razor wire barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border and that federal agents acted improperly in cutting and removing the wire. This decision bolsters Texas’s border security measures while casting a spotlight on the failure of the administration’s border policies.

Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the ruling, stating, “BREAKING: The federal court of appeals just ruled that Texas has the right to build the razor wire border wall that we have constructed to deny illegal entry into our state. And that Biden was wrong to cut our razor wire.”

The razor wire, a cornerstone of Texas’s Operation Lone Star initiative, was installed to combat the surge of illegal immigration and human trafficking. Biden officials had ordered its removal, citing humanitarian concerns, but the court determined the federal government overstepped its authority. Texas argued the barrier is vital for ensuring public safety and addressing the unprecedented border crisis.

The ruling comes amid shocking reports from the Biden administration itself of more than 300,000 migrant children missing as a result of the administration’s border policies. Critics argue that Biden’s reckless open-border approach has fueled a humanitarian nightmare, exposing vulnerable children to trafficking and exploitation. Proponents of stricter border security, including Governor Abbott, have pointed to these devastating statistics as evidence of the need for state-led enforcement measures.

The court’s opinion emphasized that Texas is “seeking, not to ‘regulate’ Border Patrol, but only to safeguard its own property.” This distinction underscores the state’s right to protect its borders without interfering with federal immigration enforcement.

This decision highlights the clash between state and federal authority over immigration and exposes the consequences of policy failures at the southern border. With record-breaking numbers of illegal crossings and mounting tragedies, the ruling serves as a warning about the dangers of inadequate border security. For many, it signals a call to action to prioritize the safety of citizens and the vulnerable lives caught in the chaos.

