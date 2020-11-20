News

BREAKING: Federal court rules ban on therapy for unwanted attractions unconstitutional

'The First Amendment has no carveout for controversial speech...'
Fri Nov 20, 2020 - 1:09 pm EST
Dorothy Cummings McLean
FLORIDA, November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has ruled that a ban on therapy for unwanted sexual attractions violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In today’s decision, two of three judges agreed with the plaintiffs, therapists Robert W. Otto and Julie H. Hamilton, that a prohibition on therapy aimed at “reducing a minor’s sexual or romantic attraction (at least to others of the same gender or sex), or changing a minor’s gender identity or expression” violates their “constitutional right to speak freely with clients.”   

“We understand and appreciate that the therapy is highly controversial,” wrote Circuit Judge Grant. “But the First Amendment has no carveout for controversial speech.”

“We hold that the challenged ordinances violate the First Amendment because they are content-based regulations of speech that cannot survive strict scrutiny.”

Developing...

