BREAKING: Finnish lawmaker convicted for ‘insult’ over church pamphlet critical of homosexuality

The court found Päivi Räsänen and a Lutheran bishop guilty for having ‘made available to the public … opinions that insult homosexuals as a group on the basis of their sexual orientation.’

HELSINKI (Alliance Defending Freedom) — In a narrow 3–2 decision, the Finnish Supreme Court has found parliamentarian Päivi Räsänen guilty of “hate speech” on one charge relating to the expression of her beliefs on marriage and sexual ethics in a 20-year-old church pamphlet.

Räsänen has been criminally convicted for publishing the 2004 pamphlet for her church, alongside Lutheran Bishop Juhana Pohjola. The conviction is for “making and keeping available to the public a text that insults a group.” The Supreme Court unanimously acquitted Räsänen for her 2019 Bible verse tweet.

Räsänen was previously unanimously acquitted on all charges by two lower courts.

READ: Canada’s House of Commons passes ‘anti-Christian’ bill that would criminalize quoting Bible

The long serving parliamentarian and former Minister of the Interior has been convicted for “hate speech” under a section of the Finnish criminal code titled “war crimes and crimes against humanity.” The medical doctor and grandmother of 12 was tried in early 2022 and again in 2023 for expressing her beliefs in a 2019 tweet, which included a Bible verse, in addition to a 2019 radio debate and 2004 church booklet.

After the prosecutor appealed for a third time, the Supreme Court, which heard the case in October 2025, has now ruled on two of the three original charges: concerning the tweet and the church booklet. The Supreme Court was not asked to rule on the radio debate as the prosecution did not appeal it, so Räsänen’s acquittal for the debate stands.

“I am shocked and profoundly disappointed that the court has failed to recognize my basic human right to freedom of expression. I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person’s right to share their convictions in the public square,” stated Räsänen after receiving the judgment.

“I am taking legal advice on a possible appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. This is not about my free speech alone, but that of every person in Finland. A positive ruling would help to prevent other innocent people from experiencing the same ordeal for simply sharing their beliefs,” added Räsänen.

Summary of judgment

The court found Räsänen and the Lutheran bishop guilty for having “made available to the public and kept available to the public opinions that insult homosexuals as a group on the basis of their sexual orientation.” It held that: “It must be taken into account that the text forming the basis for the conviction did not contain incitement to violence or comparable threat-like fomenting of hatred. The conduct is therefore not particularly serious in terms of the nature of the offense.”

The pamphlet was authored by Räsänen in 2004. The court convicted her on the basis that: “after a preliminary investigation into the matter was launched in 2019, Räsänen continued to share the article on her own internet and social media pages in 2019 and 2020.”

With regard to the 2019 Bible verse tweet in which Räsänen questioned her church leadership’s decision to sponsor a Pride event, the court unanimously held that it did not meet the criteria for the offence of incitement as she “justified her opinion by citing a biblical text,” among other things.

The Supreme Court has imposed criminal fines of several thousands of Euros and ruled that the impugned statements must be “removed from public access and destroyed.”

A modern-day heresy trial

The high-profile trial received significant global attention, particularly after the prosecution attacked core Christian teachings and cross-examined Räsänen and the bishop on their theology.

Before the Court of Appeal, the Finnish state prosecutor, Anu Mantila, claimed that, “You can cite the Bible, but it is Räsänen’s interpretation and opinion about the Bible verses that are criminal.”

Coordinated by ADF International, Räsänen’s legal defense highlighted the strong protection that freedom of speech enjoys in international law, in addition to being integral to Finnish democracy.

“Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy. It is right that the court has acquitted Päivi Räsänen for her 2019 Bible verse tweet. However, the conviction for a simple church pamphlet published decades ago – before the law under which she has been convicted was even passed – is an outrageous example of state censorship. This decision will create a severe chilling effect for everyone’s right to speak freely,” stated Paul Coleman, executive director of ADF International.

“This ruling is a stark reminder that no democracy is immune from the erosion of fundamental freedoms. Punishing peaceful expression, especially when it is based on deeply held religious convictions, undermines the very foundation of free societies,” said Kristen Waggoner, CEO, president, and chief counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom.

READ: Court victory blocks federal government from pressuring social media to censor posts

Press conference at 14:00 CET (9:00 EST)

ADF International will host a press conference on March 26 at 2 p.m. CET. Dr. Päivi Räsänen MP, Finnish criminal defence lawyer Matti Sankamo, Rev. Bishop Juhana Pohjola, and Paul Coleman, executive director of ADF International, will be available for questions after their statements. Please register here to access the link.

Reprinted with permission from the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Share









