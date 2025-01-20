BREAKING: Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards dies of brain cancer at 67

Cecile Richards died on Monday of brain cancer at age 67, leaving behind the nation’s largest abortion chain, which she led from 2006 to 2018. Richards presided over the abortions of an estimated 3.5 million babies.

LifeSiteNews readers are encouraged to pray for the soul of Cecile Richards.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards died Monday of brain cancer at age 67, leaving behind the largest abortion chain in the nation.

“This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie,” her family confirmed in a statement. “Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives.”

Richards headed Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018 and remained active in pro-abortion activism afterward. The daughter of Texas’ last Democratic governor, the late Ann Richards, she revealed last January she had been diagnosed with incurable glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of cancer with a survival length between just 12 and 18 months and an adult survival rate of just 17 percent two years after diagnosis.

Pro-abortion activists across the country responded to the news at the time with sympathy and well-wishes, celebrating her as a feminist icon, while pro-lifers offered their prayers along with hope for her conversion and redemption.

“Richards is facing the end of her own life. Many prayers must be said for her–to pray she will repent of her abortion advocacy and the killing of her own baby,” Dr. Monica Miller, director of Citizens for a Pro-Life America, told LifeSiteNews at the time. She noted that Richards publicly admitted in 2015 to aborting her fourth child because she and her husband “decided that was as big as our family needed to be” and that “[i]t wasn’t anything more dramatic than that.”

“To kill another human being and say ‘There’s no more to it than that’–is bone chilling,” Miller wrote. “Pray she will know the love of God and that the God of LIFE will be merciful to her.”

During her 12-year tenure at Planned Parenthood, Richards presided over the abortions of an estimated 3.5 million preborn babies (almost half of whom were likely female), whose lives she dismissed as not “really relevant” to the discussion of abortion.

Her time leading the abortion giant also saw sharp declines in actual medical services, like breast cancer screenings or prenatal care, while abortions rose 11 percent. Planned Parenthood’s practice of selling aborted babies’ organs was also revealed during her tenure.

“Richards had most recently worked to help launch Abortion in America, a website devoted to sharing stories of people who had sought [abortions] after the fall of Roe v. Wade, as well as a chatbot called Charley, which provided information about where and how people” could obtain abortions, The 19th adds. “She was also a co-chair at American Bridge, a liberal super PAC and opposition research group.”

