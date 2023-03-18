BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday

Trump pointed to the 'illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys Office' that emerged on Friday, indicating that his arrest would take place next week.

(LifeSiteNews) — After reports citing an inside source began circulating Friday saying that former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to be arrested next week, Trump himself took to his own social media platform to announce that he will indeed be arrested on Tuesday.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social Saturday morning in an energetic two-part post.

In part one, Trump decried the death of the “American dream,” saying that “radical left anarchists” not only stole the 2020 presidential election, but also stole “the heart of our country” through the arresting of “American patriots,” among other things.

In part two, Trump dropped the bombshell announcement that he is to be arrested next Tuesday, March 21.

In the post, Trump pointed to the “illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys Office” that emerged on Friday, indicating that his arrest would take place sometime next week.

Trump skewered the Manhattan DA Office for overseeing “new records to be set in violent crime,” and pointed to the fact that the DA himself, Alvin Bragg, had received $1 million from left-wing megadonor George Soros during his successful DA campaign.

According to the reports from Friday that first indicated Trump is set to be arrested, the forthcoming charges are related to Trump paying pornographic actress Stormy Daniels “hush money” at the tail-end of his 2016 presidential campaign as a way of preventing the woman from exposing their alleged affair.

Trump had paid Daniels through another party, Michael Cohen, and the Manhattan DA is said to be considering charges related to the falsifying of business records, alleging that Trump used illegal means to obfuscate his records and hide the hush money payments between him and Cohen.

According to the reports, Daniels has agreed to be a witness against the former president, and first met with Manhattan prosecutors on Wednesday.

Trump has previously denied any involvement with Daniels, and has also previously declined Bragg’s request to appear before a grand jury and state his case.

Trump’s announcement of his impending arrest has caused a firestorm on social media, with at least one other political rival, Republican U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, slamming the decision on Twitter.

A Trump indictment would be a national disaster. It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals. If a Republican prosecutor in 2004 had used a campaign finance technicality to arrest then-candidate John Kerry while Bush & Cheney were in… https://t.co/vRIDRLRuha — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 18, 2023

