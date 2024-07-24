BREAKING: Gab owner says Trump shooter may have had pro-Biden social media account

'Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform,' Gab owner Andrew Torba posted on X Wednesday afternoon.

(LifeSiteNews) — Andrew Torba, the owner of alternative social media platform Gab.com, has announced that Donald Trump’s now-deceased attempted assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, may have had an account on his platform in which he posted a number of times seemingly in support of “President Biden’s COVID lockdowns, border policies and executive orders.” Torba says he was only made aware of the alleged account after receiving an “emergency disclosure request from a law enforcement agency.”

“Approximately 30 minutes ago, Gab learned that Thomas Crooks, the deranged Joe Biden supporter who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump, may have had an account on our platform,” Torba posted on X Wednesday afternoon. “We are unable to confirm that the account in question actually belonged to him.”

“The account was last active on the site in 2021. As far as we are aware, the account did not use the site to send any direct messages. He posted on the site nine (9) times total,” Torba added.

Describing the content of the posts, Torba stated, “While the account made very few posts on the site, the majority of them were in support of President Biden. A number of posts in particular expressed support for President Biden’s COVID lockdowns, border policies and executive orders.”

“We have saved the account data pending receipt of a search warrant,” he stated.

In a separate post, Torba posted screenshots of the posts allegedly made by Crooks, which, as Torba stated, seem to express at least tacit approval of the Democratic Party’s approach to illegal immigration, COVID lockdowns and President Joe Biden’s executive orders.

News of the Gab account potentially linked to Crooks follows shortly after another bombshell report from earlier this week found that devices that “regularly visited” the would-be assassin’s home and place of work also visited a location near Secret Service headquarters as well as FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Despite the high-profile nature of the July 13 shooting of the former president, little is known of Crooks, who was killed on scene by law enforcement.

This story is developing…

