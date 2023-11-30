BREAKING: Henry Kissinger, architect of population control, dies aged 100

Henry Kissinger was a key leader in the global depopulation agenda. A 1974 National Security Study memo called 'The Kissinger Report' advocated for policies to drastically reduce fertility rates globally to combat so-called 'overpopulation.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Henry Kissinger, one of the most influential diplomats of the past decades, has died at 100.

His death was announced by his geopolitical consulting company, Kissinger Associates Inc., on November 29. Kissinger served as U.S. secretary of state during the Ford and Nixon administrations and has been an advisor to business leaders as well as many Democratic and Republican politicians, including several presidents. He was one of the architects of the global depopulation agenda and the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF).

Kissinger shaped U.S. foreign policy, especially in the 1970s under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. In 1973, he won a highly controversial Nobel Peace Prize for putting an end to the American intervention in Vietnam. Two members of the Nobel Prize jury resigned as questions about Kissinger enabling a secret bombing of Cambodia arose.

Apart from his public role in U.S. foreign policy, Kissinger was a key leader in the global depopulation agenda. A 1974 National Security Study memo called “The Kissinger Report,” which was declassified in 1989, advocated for policies to drastically reduce fertility rates globally to combat so-called “overpopulation.” His plan became a reality a year later as President Gerald Ford signed National Security Decision 314.

Furthermore, Kissinger was Klaus Schwab’s mentor and helped him to found the globalist WEF. Shortly after the beginning of the COVID crisis in 2020, Kissinger called for a global “post-coronavirus order” and recommended a re-shaping of the global order similar to Klaus Schwab’s plan, which was released later that year in his book COVID-19: The Great Reset.

