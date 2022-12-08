BREAKING: House passes Democrats’ bill to codify same-sex ‘marriage,’ sends it to Joe Biden’s desk

Biden has pledged to sign the legislation 'promptly and proudly.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Democrats’ bill to codify same-sex “marriage,” sending it to Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

The bill, titled the “Respect for Marriage Act” (RMA), passed today in a 258-169 vote, with 39 Republicans and all Democrats voting in favor.

The Senate approved the RMA last week in a vote of 61-36. Twelve Republican senators voted for it, even after the Senate rejected three amendments proposed by Republicans to blunt the the bill’s grave harm to religious liberty.

Biden has pledged to sign the legislation “promptly and proudly.”

The RMA makes the redefinition of marriage the law of the land, including in the event that the Supreme Court overturns its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that mandates legal recognition of same-sex “marriage” nationwide.

The bill requires the federal government and all 50 states to recognize homosexual “marriages” and other civil marriages between two individuals lawfully performed in any state, potentially including incestuous and underage marriages. It also repeals the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which federally recognized marriage as between one man and one woman and guaranteed the right of states to uphold traditional marriage.

The RMA additionally poses serious threats to religious freedom, as many social conservative and religious liberty organizations have warned. The act applies to everyone “acting under color of law” – a phrase that has been interpreted to refer to state-funded services like adoption centers – and contains a “private right of action” clause that allows anyone “harmed by a violation” to bring civil action “for declaratory and injunctive relief.”

The Department of Justice and state attorneys general would also be able to bring civil action against alleged violators.

The Senate adopted an amendment to the RMA ostensibly to address religious freedom concerns, but the amendment has faced blistering criticism from conservative legal experts and religious liberty advocates for lacking meaningful protections.

House Democrats blocked consideration of another amendment offered by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that would have prevented the government from discriminating against individuals or organizations for upholding traditional marriage.

The RMA already passed the House in July with 47 Republican votes and the blessing of Republican leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is heavily favored to become the next speaker of the House.

The bill had to pass the chamber again after being amended in the Senate.

Polling has consistently shown broad disapproval of the RMA among Republican voters. A Heritage Foundation survey of likely voters in Indiana, Iowa, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming found that 70 percent of GOP voters in the five states opposed the legislation. Among all voters, 47 percent opposed it, and just 41 percent supported it.

A Economist/YouGov poll from September found that nearly 60 percent of Republican voters did not support the bill, compared to 30 percent that did.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

