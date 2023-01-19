BREAKING: Human Rights Watch director trashes Poland, Hungary at WEF for championing family values

Tirana Hassan detailed how LGBT activists are infiltrating and using the international court system to legally push through their agenda in countries that have traditional family laws on the books.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – The Executive Director of Human Rights Watch slammed the pro-family policies of Poland and Hungary, calling them “divisive” and claiming that they “increase acts of violence and discrimination.”

The Director of Human Rights Watch claims that Hungary and Poland “putting themselves up as some sort of hero or protector of family values and rights” is “not only divisive” but has been linked to “increase acts of violence and discrimination” WEF is anti family values#wef23 pic.twitter.com/u6ygC5HJIZ — Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 19, 2023

“In Europe, we see Hungary, in particular, and Poland, who have really tried using LGBT rights as a battleground, essentially, to try and harness the support of conservative elements of society,” Tirana Hassan said in a discussion entitled “Beyond the Rainbow: Advancing LGBTQI+ Rights.”

“The government [is] using it to put themselves up as some sort of hero or protector of family values and rights,” she continued.

“That is not only divisive, it also […] has been known to be linked to increased acts of violence and discrimination.”

Hassan did not provide any evidence for this remark.

“All over the world you can challenge the constitutional law,” she said. “We have international law, for example, and that’s been one of the great progressions over time.”

“We’ve actually seen LGBT rights emerge in bodies of International law,” Hassan continued. “So, we’ve been able to use these […] to actually challenge oppressive laws that are on the books within constitutional courts or supreme courts.”

“As we develop domestic bodies of law and international bodies of law, we are going to be able to utilize that to be able to see long-term structural change.”

The attack on conservative nations through the court system is a common practice of left-wing activists. Poland is a prime example, as the majority Catholic nation regularly has to face international lawsuits headed by the abortion lobby.

READ: Day 2 of World Economic Forum meetings at Davos proves abortion is key part of globalist agenda

In a recent case, the Polish pro-life laws were challenged before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by a woman who could not obtain an abortion for her disabled child, even though she had already been compensated in a civil lawsuit by the hospital.

The case was “part of a strategic litigation programme run by Polish non-governmental organisations” to attack Poland’s restrictive abortion laws, according to the European Centre for Law and Justice (ECLJ), a pro-life NGO that submitted a statement as a third party to the case before the ECHR.

READ: Pro-life Polish gov’t prevails in lawsuit brought by woman who failed to obtain abortion

