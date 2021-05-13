BREAKING: Hundreds of Canadians march in defense of life in Canada’s capital

CLICK HERE for photos from the rally and march.

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life Canadians are marching in the nation’s capital to peacefully protest against government-sanctioned abortion on demand and euthanasia in the 2021 Canadian National March for Life.

The march began at around 1:30 p.m., with hundreds, if not thousands, demanding “legal protection for every human being from conception to natural death.”

Pro-life Independent MP Derek Sloan spoke at the rally preceding the march. His family was present, as well. “I don’t believe that having families, that having children slows down your life,” said Sloan.

“I’ve always been pro-life, I haven’t always been super faithful, I am now … I’ve always had issues with abortion, it just doesn’t seem fair. It’s violent, it violates one of the most peaceful areas we have in life, it doesn’t seem fair to the baby.”

Rod Taylor, National Leader of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada, said his party has been supporting pro-life policies for 35 years.

“Almighty God still has dominion from sea to sea,” said Taylor, adding that Canada as a nation is “broken” by allowing abortion and euthanasia to take place, adding to not “lose heart” in the pro-life fight.

Debbie Duval, National Capital Organizer for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), the organizer of the event, said, “We are here to changes the minds of our leaders and their hearts.”

“Welcome to you, the grassroots, thank you for showing up,” she exclaimed, noting that the Canadian March for Life is not an anti-mask rally, but about “the right to life” for everyone, “from conception to natural death.”

CLC President Jeff Gunnarson said at the rally that the people in attendance “are the prayer warriors” coming out “after a year of hibernation.”

“It is an honor to be here with you … it is your prayers … that changes from the culture of death to the culture of life,” said Gunnarson. “Why is it that abortion is an essential service… who came up with that idea, why are we going to let that happen … There is more of us then there are of them. Why are you here today? The answer to that is pro-life.”

Haley Kimball, a mother of three, said she knows without a doubt about the “humanity of the child inside the womb.”

Angelina Steenstra, National Coordinator for the Silent No More Awareness Campaign Canada, said that “you’re child is really — has an identity. Be not afraid … proclaim the truth that you can choose life. You are not alone.”

Alex Schadenberg, Executive Director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, explained that euthanasia is “about killing people … denying proper care.” He added, “It’s about a culture of abandonment … our challenge now is to promote a culture of life.”

According to CLC, every day in Canada almost “300 Canadian women undergo an abortion, in which a baby is killed before birth through surgical or chemical means,” adding that on any given day more than “15 vulnerable Canadians are killed by euthanasia or assisted suicide.”

Along with the in-person rally and march, there is a “full program of virtual events,” which started on May 9 and will continue until May 16.

The 2021 Canadian March for Life Youth Conference will take place on Friday, May 14, with an exceptional line-up of pro-life advocates. Titled “I Am With You,” the online event will be taking place from 3 to 8 p.m. EST.

The free event will be hosted by CLC Youth and Niagara Region Right to Life. Speakers are Toni McFadden, the founder of the program Relationships Matter, Joseph Backholm of the Family Research Council, Jay Watts, founder and president of Merely Human Ministries, Inc., and Will Witt, a media personality who works for PragerU.

Participants can join the “I Am With You” conference by filling out the online registration form.