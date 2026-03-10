News

BREAKING: Idaho House calls on Supreme Court to overturn homosexual ‘marriage’ ruling

The Idaho House passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Supreme Court to ‘restore the natural definition of marriage, a union of one man and one woman.’
Featured Image
State of Idaho Capitol BuildingRobert Seibel/Shutterstock

Raymond
Wolfe
Raymond Wolfe
Comments 
2

BOISE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) — The Idaho House today passed a resolution urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that mandates recognition of homosexual “marriage” nationwide.

The resolution, House Joint Memorial 17, calls on the court to “restore the natural definition of marriage, a union of one man and one woman.”


It now moves to the state Senate.

Passage of the Idaho resolution comes a few weeks after Tennessee’s House of Representatives approved a bill that directly challenges homosexual “marriage.” That legislation, titled House Bill 1473, would exempt banks, medical institutions, and other private entities from recognizing what the bill describes as “a purported marriage between individuals of the same sex.”

This story is developing…

2 Comments

    Loading...