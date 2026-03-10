BREAKING: Idaho House calls on Supreme Court to overturn homosexual ‘marriage’ ruling

The Idaho House passed a resolution on Tuesday urging the Supreme Court to ‘restore the natural definition of marriage, a union of one man and one woman.’

BOISE, Idaho (LifeSiteNews) — The Idaho House today passed a resolution urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its Obergefell v. Hodges ruling that mandates recognition of homosexual “marriage” nationwide.

The resolution, House Joint Memorial 17, calls on the court to “restore the natural definition of marriage, a union of one man and one woman.”

Rep. Tony Wisniewski presented HJM 17, urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in Obergefell v. Hodges and return to the traditional definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman. HJM17 passed the House 44-26 and moves to the Senate. pic.twitter.com/oxllXWH4Fw — Idaho Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucusID) March 10, 2026



It now moves to the state Senate.

Passage of the Idaho resolution comes a few weeks after Tennessee’s House of Representatives approved a bill that directly challenges homosexual “marriage.” That legislation, titled House Bill 1473, would exempt banks, medical institutions, and other private entities from recognizing what the bill describes as “a purported marriage between individuals of the same sex.”

This story is developing…

