BREAKING: Iran fires missiles at U.S. military bases in Middle East before ceasefire announced

Trump previously warned that any retaliation from Iran 'will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed' during the recent U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

(LifeSiteNews) — Iran launched at least 11 missiles at U.S. military bases in the Middle East, according to an Israeli official and an Arab official, before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on Monday afternoon between Israel and Iran.

According to Axios, ​​Iran launched at least 10 missiles toward Qatar, where Al-Udeid Air Base, the biggest U.S. military installation in the region, is located. At least one missile was also launched toward Iraq.

READ: Pope Leo urges peace after US bombs Iran

The officials confirmed the attempted strikes after explosions were heard over Qatar’s capital city of Doha, which is close to the Al-Udeid Air Base.

“The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar,” a highly placed White House official told Axios.

At the same time, Qatar’s air defenses “thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles,” according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The scale of Iran’s attack, including the number of U.S. military fatalities, will determine U.S. President Donald Trump’s response and the likelihood of war, the media outlet noted.

The president reportedly met with his national security team at 1 p.m. EST to discuss the threat.

READ: Trump warns Russia not to give Iran nukes after US bombing run

Trump has warned that any retaliation from Iran “will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed” during the recent U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of the Iranian army’s Joint Staff, has also warned the U.S. that its attacks on its nuclear facilities were the equivalent of an invasion of the country, and have given Tehran a “free hand” to “act against U.S. interests and its army,” the Islamic Republic News Agency has said.

This developing story has been updated …

