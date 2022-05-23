Conservative journalist Jack Posobiec detained by World Economic Forum police at Davos meeting

Posobiec said he and his crew were frisked by World Economic Forum police and detained for about an hour. They left shortly after a fellow journalist started filming them and asking questions.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Prominent conservative journalist Jack Posobiec was detained by World Economic Forum (WEF) police for about an hour Monday while filming outside the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Posobiec, a veteran Navy intelligence officer, shared to his Twitter feed a video showing himself outside Migros Restaurant in Davos, where he was surrounded by at least five police officers.

BREAKING: Detained at Davos pic.twitter.com/H1RdaOebDI — WEF Detainee Poso (@JackPosobiec) May 23, 2022

According to Posobiec, about an hour prior to his detention by WEF police, he was filming outside the entrance to the WEF meeting when “plainclothes” police came to question him, and reviewed his and his crew’s passports and press credentials.

A little later on, what he called a “WEF Stasi unit” arrived with “MP5s drawn” and asked for their passports and press passes again. They then took his crew one-by-one, asked them to empty their pockets, and frisked them behind a pile of tables outside the Migros Restaurant.

He shared to Twitter a picture of one such WEF officer with a “World Economic Forum Police” badge on his sleeve. Conservative columnist and show host Benny Johnson remarked that these police were armed with “military-grade weapons,” asking, “By what authority do they operate? Who commands them? Do Swiss authorities have any say?”

Posobiec told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk that the police asked if they could look at his crew’s footage and requested that one of the crew members show them their footage in a police van. Posobiec refused to have the crew separated but agreed to show them some footage.

“We had already given our names, our passports, and our press pass to the police about an hour prior to this happening. And the same lead officer came back with this new group. To me, it says that they looked up who we are, and they specifically wanted to give us this higher-level detention because of who we are,” Posobiec told Kirk.

Posobiec noted to Kirk that although the U.S. First Amendment protects the rights of journalists while in Switzerland, “These police have the ability, if they want to, [to] confiscate stuff from us, they can start deleting things,” and before they would be able to get legal help, they “could have taken down all of the footage that we’ve already filmed today” for a docuseries they are making to accompany the book, “The Great Global Reset.”

Posobiec said that police finally left after about an hour when fellow conservative journalist Savanah Hernandez started filming him as he was being detained.

In the video recording, Hernandez asked one of the police officers surrounding Posobiec why they were detaining him. He asked her to put her phone away, adding, “I don’t answer any of your questions.”

An unidentified woman associated with the police, who Posobiec believes is a detective, then asked Hernandez, “Can you please stop filming? Then we can talk.”

Hernandez agreed to point the camera away from the woman’s face, but insisted on knowing why Posobiec specifically among the many journalists in the area was being detained and asked whether he was allowed to leave the area.

“We are just making a normal police control. As you know, it’s WEF, everything is very sensi—” she said, before being asked again by Hernandez why Posobiec was being targeted. The woman replied that they had a “reason,” but refused to explain why. Upon announcing that “everything is clear,” the woman asked Hernandez to delete her video footage of their interaction.

The WEF has sparked increasing controversy since the onset of COVID-19 due in part to the unveiling of the WEF’s radical socialist “Great Reset” agenda, which envisions a life in which private property and privacy are widely abolished, which seems to include many aspects of the Chinese Social Credit System.

The WEF has enacted massive security measures for its 2022 meeting, being held from May 22 — May 26, including 5,000 military personnel and a strictly enforced no-fly zone.

The WEF has shared that they plan to tackle “pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, the future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing new technologies” during this year’s Davos meeting.

