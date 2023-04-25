BREAKING: Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid

'You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years,' wrote Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden has announced that he will be running for re-election in 2024.

Biden published a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT campaign ad on his Twitter page early Tuesday morning, in which he announced his run and claimed that “MAGA [Make America Great Again] extremists” want to take away Americans’ freedom.

“Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” Biden said in the video.

“But, you know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those freedoms. Cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy.”

“Dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.”

The 80 year old Biden was clearly referring to abortion when mentioning “health care decisions,” as the video showed a person holding up a sign that reads “Abortion = Healthcare.” The president’s claim that “MAGA extremists” are banning books was likely a reference to Florida’s conservative government removing sexually explicit books that promote gender and LGBT ideology from school libraries.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden stated in the video.

“The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.”

“This is not a time to be complacent, that’s why I’m running for reelection,” he said.

While Biden lamented the alleged loss of rights and freedoms regarding killing unborn children and corrupting schoolchildren with pornographic literature, his administration was heavily involved in online censorship, as the “Twitter Files,” released by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, have shown. Biden furthermore severely limited the freedom of citizens who refused to receive the dangerous and largely ineffective COVID injections by imposing draconian vaccine mandates.

Vice President Kamala Harris also announced this morning that she is running for office alongside Biden again.

Former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump reacted to Biden’s announcement by publishing a statement:

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years,” Trump wrote.

“Our cities have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals, who are being released from jail in mass with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don’t like,” he said. “Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots. The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke, and our military is suffering greatly.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the outspoken Republican congresswoman from Georgia, also reacted to Biden’s announcement, blasting the president and accusing him of lying in his re-election video.

“Republicans have zero plans to cut social security,” she stated. “Abortion is not women’s health care, it kills a baby no matter how Democrats wordsmith it. We aren’t telling people who to love, we want to protect kids from the Democrat approved child genital mutilation medical industry.”

“And lastly, Republicans have made it clear we support election integrity and no[t] ballot harvesting just like Democrats.”

Biden announced his bid for the Oval Office despite low approval ratings, as only 47 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of the overall population want to see him run for reelection, according to a recent AP-NORC poll.

