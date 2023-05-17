BREAKING: Josh Alexander arrested in Calgary during school protest against gender ideology

A video posted online by Rebel News shows members of the Calgary Police Service aggressively handcuffing Alexander outside Western Canada High School, after a scuffle broke out in front of the school between him, his supporters and pro-LGBT counter-protesters.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) –– Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander was arrested this morning outside a public high school for taking part in his own international walkout protest event, which was held today to fight back against the transgender “woke agenda” targeting girls in schools.

Alexander came to Calgary specifically to protest at Western Canada High School today, as part of the international “I Stand with Josh Alexander” walkout protest event, which began at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A video posted online by Rebel News shows members of the Calgary Police Service aggressively handcuffing Alexander outside Western Canada High School, after a scuffle broke out in front of the school between him, his supporters and pro-LGBT counter-protesters.

BREAKING: Josh Alexander from Save Canada is arrested in Calgary following a scuffle that broke out between his group and “trans rights” protesters. pic.twitter.com/DeKafFZitP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 17, 2023

The video shows pro-LGBT counter-protesters shoving Alexander, who did not fight back. For no apparent reason, police directly made a move to Alexander, and quickly arrested him, but appeared to take no action on those who were shoving him.

Counter-protesters could be heard screaming expletives at Alexander after he was taken away by police.

A voice in the video at this point could be heard saying, “And they’re arresting him.”

“You police, you should be arresting Antifa, they are the ones that attacked him. What are you cowards doing arresting this guy,” added a voice of support for Alexander.

As of press time, it is not clear if Alexander has been released, however Rebel News has reported that Calgary police said they would release him after the protest was complete.

Calgary police claimed that Alexander was causing a disturbance outside the school, and that is why he was arrested.

Today, the “I Stand with Josh Alexander” international walkout protest in support of Alexander was held across North America. The event was announced by Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC).

Liberty Coalition asked students in Canada and other countries “to walk out from every school and meet at their school flagpole and stand with Josh.”

“All parents and grandparents to join their children for this walkout,” Liberty Coalition said.

“There’s been a woke agenda pushed within the education system that jeopardizes the safety of female students and completely disregards their privacy.”

Alexander was banned from attending classes at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario, last year for saying there are only two genders, and since then has gained international notoriety for his fight against gender ideology.

Last week, Alexander was harassed by police while trying to enter Parliament Hill at the Canadian March for Life, in Ottawa.

In March, LifeSiteNews reported that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board claimed that barring Alexander from class is a “human rights” issue because gender-confused males have a “right” to use girls’ bathrooms.

After his 2022 suspensions, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was arrested and charged on February 6 at his school for trying to attend class after being barred. He was later released after being served charges in a police cruiser.

Roughly four weeks ago, Alexander officially filed a human rights complaint against his Catholic school board, claiming his “creed” beliefs have been discriminated against.

On the political front, Alexander recently put his support behind the People’s Party of Canada (PCC) under its leader Maxime Bernier, praising the party for fighting back against transgender “madness,” while lambasting the Conservative Party for staying silent on the issue.

Despite Calgary being located in the normally conservative province of Alberta, the city, under its left-leaning mayor Jyoti Gondek, has become the center of the LGBT culture war in Canada.

In June 2022, Calgary City Council under Gondek

amended the city’s harassment bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”

Calgary City Council went further still and last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.

The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings will be barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.

