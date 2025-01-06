BREAKING: Justin Trudeau resigning as prime minister of Canada

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau has officially resigned as prime minister of Canada following months of plummeting popularity.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as prime minister of Canada and leader of the Liberal Party.

On January 6, 2025, Justin Trudeau announced his impending retirement as Canada’s prime minister after months of abysmal polling predicting a massive Conservative victory in the fall 2025 election.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process,” he told reporters outside the Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

“Last night, I asked the President of the Liberal Party to begin that process,” Trudeau continued.

“It has become obvious to me through the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal banner into the next election,” he added.

Trudeau has resigned after repeatedly assuring Canadians that he would lead the Liberal Party into the 2025 election. However, inside sources revealed that Trudeau’s resignation was inevitable considering his party’s loss of popularity.

The decision to select Trudeau’s replacement lies with the Liberal Party’s National Board of Directors as they prepare for the upcoming election.

Trudeau has served as prime minister since 2013, winning three consecutive elections. However, polls have predicted a massive Conservative victory as Canadians appear to have tired of Trudeau’s radical agendas, including pushing abortion, climate regulations, and LGBT ideology targeted at children.

Trudeau’s resignation comes just a few weeks after both his Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland left the Liberal government.

Likewise, last week, Liberal MPs from Quebec appeared to have banded together at least unofficially to demand that Trudeau’s immediate resignation.

Additionally, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been propping up the Liberal minority government, called on the prime minister to resign. Singh said that, should Trudeau not step down voluntarily, he would consider voting non-confidence, saying, “all tools are on the table.”

Justin Trudeau, 53, is the son of the late Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau. Pierre Trudeau held the office from 1968 to 1979, and then from 1980 until his resignation shortly before the elections of 1984. Justin Trudeau, known to Canadians as a child, re-entered public life briefly when he gave the eulogy at his father’s state funeral in 2000. A drama teacher by profession, Justin Trudeau successfully ran for office in the 2008 federal elections and was elected leader of the Liberal Party in 2013.

