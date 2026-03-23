BREAKING: Liz Yore, Fr. James Altman to return for special episode of ‘Faith and Reason’ tonight

Tonight's special episode, airing at 8:00 PM EDT, will discuss the photos of the future Pope Leo XIV participating in a Pachamama ceremony.

(LifeSiteNews) — Liz Yore and Father James Altman, the original panelists alongside John-Henry Westen on LifeSite’s Faith and Reason podcast, are making a surprise reappearance on a special episode airing tonight.

Monday night’s show will be released at 8:00 PM EDT. Liz, Fr. Altman, and John-Henry will be discussing the photos – first published by LifeSiteNews – of the future Pope Leo XIV participating in a Pachamama ceremony.

This is sure to be an explosive, hard-hitting conversation you won’t want to miss. Tune in tonight at 8:00 PM on the LifeSite homepage or on YouTube.

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