BREAKING: Louisianans vote there’s no constitutional right to abortion

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

LOUISIANA, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Louisiana voters have confirmed that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the Bayou State. With 70 percent of precincts reporting at the time of this writing, two-thirds of voters marked the box labeled “YES” for Amendment 1.

Amendment 1 is a ballot initiative that reads, “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” This sentence will now be added to the Louisiana constitution.

The ballot is designed to prevent judges from circumventing state legislation restricting abortion.

Other states have had the unfortunate experience of having pro-life legislation overturned in their courts. Last year, the Kansas Supreme Court struck down a law banning late-term abortions as unconstitutional and upheld abortion as a right even though abortion does not appear anywhere in the state’s constitution.

On October 20, pro-life Democrat Katrina Jackson wrote that the amendment places abortion policy completely in the hands of the state legislature rather than state judges.

“Our body of pro-life laws ensure that women are empowered with the truth about their pregnancy prior to an abortion, that minors seeking an abortion have parental consent, and that babies born alive following a botched abortion receive immediate medical care. Our law also makes sure that not a dollar of your state tax dollars fund abortion,” she wrote. “Yet these laws and others are at risk unless we pass Amendment 1.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Live Action’s Lila Rose called the vote “historic.”

Pro-life Governor John Bel Edwards, himself a Democrat, has signed a fetal heartbeat bill into law in May 2019. The legislation was passed by bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the Louisiana legislature, including 17 Democrats in the House and seven in the Senate,

Since taking office, Edwards has also signed a 15-week abortion ban, a 72-hour abortion waiting period, and a ban on dismemberment abortion procedures (though he also unsuccessfully tried to add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to state discrimination laws by executive fiat).