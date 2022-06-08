BREAKING: Man who wanted to kill Brett Kavanaugh arrested outside Supreme Court justice’s home

(LifeSiteNews) — A man who allegedly told police that he wanted to kill conservative Catholic Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s family home at around 1:45 A.M. last night.
Although reports remain sketchy, the man taken into custody has been described by multiple sources as being in his mid-20s and carrying a California driver’s license. A weapon — which one source identified as a gun — was found on his person as were “burglary tools.”
The Washington Post reports:
Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the man was angry about the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling the court is preparing to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to have an abortion. He was also angry over a recent spate of mass shootings, those people said.
New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz confirmed that “the man taken into custody outside of Brett Kavanaugh’s house last night is a 26 year old white male with a California driver’s license. Previous address in Seattle.”
I can confirm the man taken into custody outside of Brett Kavanaugh’s house last night is a 26 year old white male with a California driver’s license. Previous address in Seattle.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 8, 2022
“UNACCEPTABLE,” declared former Trump Administration spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany in a tweet.
“[And] comes on the heels of this,” she noted, “Pro-Abortion Terrorists Firebomb Buffalo Pro-Life Pregnancy Center.”
“NOW – Man in custody, told officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh,” said McEnany, “evidence indicates man was angry about leaked draft opinion.”
UNACCEPTABLE & comes on the heels of this…
–> “Pro-Abortion Terrorists Firebomb Buffalo Pro-Life Pregnancy Center” (NRO)
NOW – Man in custody, told officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh… “evidence indicates man was angry about leaked draft opinion”https://t.co/T4wFjTjWc4
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 8, 2022
“This is a direct result of Democrats sharing justices’ home addresses and encouraging people to go there and protest,” wrote OutKick’s Clay Travis. “Shameful and indefensible. Thank god protection was there for Justice Kavanaugh and his family.”
This is a direct result of Democrats sharing justices home addresses and encouraging people to go there and protest. Shameful and indefensible. Thank god protection was there for Justice Kavanaugh and his family. https://t.co/nyblSdSRRE
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 8, 2022
In the aftermath of the leak of the Supreme Court majority opinion draft overruling Roe v. Wade, lawless vandals backed by the abortion lobby and pro-abortion politicians have launched riots and violent attacks on pro-life entities across America, from pregnancy centers to churches, and even targeted Justices' homes.
This widespread, organized effort not only sets a dangerous standard for how groups and individuals may opt to stage demonstrations going forward, but begs the question of how the pro-abortion crowd would behave if and when the Supreme Court officially overturns Roe later this summer.
And, worst of all, the White House has largely turned a blind eye to these riots, with Joe Biden -- who at one time claimed to be personally opposed to abortion due to his Catholic faith -- now acting as the foremost advocate for unfettered abortion access in America.
Biden's nonexistent response must be addressed, and the White House needs to know that the American people demand better from their supposed "leader."
Over Mother's Day weekend, pro-abortion attacks broke out across America, with increasingly depraved activists targeting pregnancy centers, pro-life advocacy organizations, and churches with either disruptive demonstrations or, in some cases, vandalism and outright violence.
Among the most barbaric occurrences was the vicious attack on Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life group headquartered in Madison, where vandals threw a Molotov cocktail into an office window, started a fire on one of its walls, and left a threatening graffiti message reading "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."
Review a FULL LIST of other appalling attacks HERE.
They even descended upon the homes of Supreme Court Justices like Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, who appear poised to formally issue the final blow to Roe v. Wade in the coming weeks, after publishing a map with their private addresses.
The case, which was decided nearly 50 years ago in 1973, saw members of the bench fabricate a constitutional "right" to abortion, depriving individual states from crafting their own laws to protect life. However, should Roe, as expected, be overturned, the matter of abortion would be returned to the states, where it always belonged, giving lawmakers the ability to propose legislation that would either place strong restrictions on the procedure or, in some cases, ban it outright.
And while, of course, freedom of speech must be protected and defended for all Americans, demonstrations that devolve into vandalism, rioting, the use of intimidation tactics against members of the judiciary (or anyone else, for that matter), or violence in any form must NEVER be tolerated.
But the White House seems to be taking a different approach...
It wasn't until Monday afternoon that Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally acknowledged the threat posed to Supreme Court Justices by out-of-control pro-abotion activists, claiming that "judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety."
This is true, but it took Psaki an entire week to make any semblance of a definitive statement about the White House's position on this urgent matter. In fact, Psaki previously refused to discourage the targeting of Justices' homes when asked, insisting that pro-abortion groups were staging "peaceful protests" instead; she even failed to condemn the leak itself -- an unprecedented breach of trust and rejection of institutional norms that could permanently damage the standing of the court and its ability to function as an apolitical body.
And, of course, Joe Biden, himself, has been virtually silent on the matter, failing to effectively speak out against these riots and reassure the American people that those who seek to vandalize property and perpetrate violence will be held legally accountable for their actions by the Department of Justice.
This is entirely unacceptable behavior from a commander-in-chief, and as political allies like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (rather ironically) incite insurrection by labeling the Supreme Court's pending decision a "call to arms," the American people must demand that Joe Biden clarify where he stands, and whose side he's really on.
The rule of law must be upheld and applied equally, and that means calling out radical anti-life rioters and ensuring there are consequences for their violent outbursts and destruction of property across the country.
“We are hearing that the individual arrested near the home of Justice Kavanaugh was armed and did make threats against the Justice,” said attorney and legal analyst Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. “As discussed yesterday, the reckless rhetoric directed at the Court only fuels such extremist threats.”
“Targeting the homes of justices only increases such dangers that unhinged, violent actors will seek to mete out their own retributive justice,” added Turley in a second Tweet. “Calls for ‘aggressive protests’ at these homes are reckless and wrong.”
…Targeting the homes of justices only increases such dangers that unhinged, violent actors will seek to mete out their own retributive justice. Calls for “aggressive protests” at these homes are reckless and wrong. https://t.co/hIY2PHdRsa
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 8, 2022
“Rhetoric has consequences, lefties,” said NewsBusters’ managing editor, Curtis Houck. “But I’m sure this won’t matter to CNN and MSNBC out there who’ve been inciting mobs against Supreme Court justices.”
Rhetoric has consequences, lefties. But I’m sure this won’t matter to CNN and MSNBC out there who’ve been inciting mobs against Supreme Court justices. https://t.co/dV7iq11gez
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 8, 2022
Chris Martin, Vice President of Bullpen Strategies in Washington, D.C., quoted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s infamous 2020 remark, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”
Chuck Schumer: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” https://t.co/ldXhPg2Sg9
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) June 8, 2022