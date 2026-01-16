BREAKING: Mark Carney mentions ‘New World Order’ as he praises partnership with Communist China

The Canadian prime minster also praised the 'leadership' of Xi Jinping during his visit to Communist China.

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservative MPs are blasting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after he said during a trip to Communist China that he is “heartened by the leadership” of President Xi Jinping and that the two nations working together sets them up for a “New World Order.”

Carney, along with his top ministers, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday and commented that the two nations can be “strategic partners” on issues such as “security.”

“I believe the progress that we have made in the partnership sets us up well for the New World Order.”

WATCH: Today in Beijing, PM Mark Carney says he is “heartened by the leadership” of the Chinese dictator, that Canada and Communist China can be “strategic partners” – including on “issues of security” – and invokes the “New World Order.” pic.twitter.com/D5ROsBbqJA — Juno News (@junonewscom) January 15, 2026

Online reaction to Carney’s comments came swiftly from Conservative Canadians.

One commentator noted that Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who is with Carney on the China trip, looked stunned by the PM’s mention of the “New World Order.”

“I worked for Scott Moe (the man in the background here), and I know him personally, and he is *very stoic,* an incredibly difficult man to fluster,” wrote X user @wokal_distance.

“So that look that gives when Mark Carney says ‘New World Order’ is a genuine look of shock and surprise.”

“Does anyone else remember when Mark Carney campaigned on*checks notes*…partnering with China’s communist government to ‘set us up well for the new world order?’WHAT is he talking about??” commented Conservative MP Chris Warkentin.

Reporter: What did you mean by the new world order? Carney: The architecture, the multilateral system is being eroded—undercut. The question is what gets built in its place… pic.twitter.com/UM6cvvKGgL — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 16, 2026

Barbara Bal, who ran as a Conservative candidate in the last election, noted how Carney’s remarks prove “conspiracy” theorists about the New World Order may have been right all along

“A ‘New World Order?’ Wasn’t this considered conspiracy theory a few years ago?” noted Bal on X.

Conservative MP Blaine Calkins ripped into Carney’s comments in an X post, noting how he did not think things could be “worse” under Carney as opposed to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Mark Carney is talking to the communist human rights abusing PRC regime about a ‘new world order’…WHAT on earth is he talking about?” he noted.

“I didn’t recognize Canada when Trudeau was the Prime Minister. I didn’t think things could get any worse,” he added.

New Conservative MP David Bexte, from Alberta, tore into Carney, saying on X, “Hey Mark Carney, when you’re done in Beijing, come to Bow River and see what people think of your New World Order [expletive].”

Carney is said to be negotiating new trade deals relating to Canadian agricultural products, such as canola, and trying to get tariffs reduced.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé claiming that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

Recently LifeSiteNews reported that Canada’s federal government admitted there could be more than 2,400 people or entities operating in the nation as undeclared foreign “agents,” some of whom work to bend the will of all levels of politicians via other countries’ governments.

Share











