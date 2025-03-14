BREAKING: Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister

Mark Carney, who has extensive ties to globalist groups like the World Economic Forum, was officially sworn in as Canada's 24th prime minister on Friday morning.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Mark Carney has officially been sworn in as Canada’s 24th prime minister.

On March 14, Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon officially swore in Mark Carney as Canada’s 24th prime minister, taking over as Liberal Party leader from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Today marks the end of Trudeau’s nearly 10-year tenure as prime minister with Carney being sworn in along with his new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

While Carney is seen as a way for the Liberal Party to distance itself from Trudeau, many of the most prominent members of Trudeau’s cabinet remain in Carney’s cabinet, including Chrystia Freeland, Mélanie Joly, Steven Guilbeault and François-Philippe Champagne among others.

Carney’s appointment comes after the Liberal Party elected Carney as their leader with 85.9 percent of the vote. Now, the unelected official is Canada’s prime minister.

Carney, who as reported by LifeSiteNews has admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist,” had earlier promised the transition to his new government would be “quick.”

Canadian media has hinted that Carney, soon after being sworn in as prime minister, is expected to call a federal election before Parliament will resume on March 24. Trudeau had prorogued Parliament in January after he said he would be stepping down as prime minister.

Carney, whose ties to globalist groups have had Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy,” has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts. He has also previously endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when the tax was exempted from home heating oil in an effort to reduce costs for some Canadians.

Just recently, Carney criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for targeting woke ideology, and has vowed to promote “inclusiveness” in Canada.

Carney also said last week that he is willing to use all government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

Share











