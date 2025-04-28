BREAKING: Mark Carney wins Canadian election as Liberals secure fourth term: reports

According to CTV News and other outlets, the Liberals are slated to form a minority government with Mark Carney continuing on in the role as prime minister.

According to Monday’s ongoing election results, the Liberals are slated to form a minority government with Carney continuing on in the role as prime minister. The victory comes after Carney took over for Justin Trudeau as party leader earlier this year. The Liberals have been in power since 2015, with today’s results securing the party a fourth consecutive term.

Under Carney, the Liberals are expected to continue much of what they did under Trudeau, including the party’s zealous push in favor of abortion, euthanasia, radical gender ideology, internet regulation and so-called “climate change” policies. Indeed, Carney, like Trudeau, seems to have extensive ties to both China and the globalist World Economic Forum, connections which were brought up routinely by conservatives in the lead-up to the election.

Poilievre’s defeat comes as many social conservatives felt betrayed by the leader, who more than once on the campaign trail promised to maintain the status quo on abortion – which is permitted through all nine months of pregnancy – and euthanasia, and who failed to directly address a number of moral issues like the LGBT agenda.

As always, LifeSiteNews encourages all readers to pray for the conversion of their political leaders to the Catholic faith.

This story is developing…

