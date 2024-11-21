BREAKING: Matt Gaetz withdraws as Trump’s attorney general nominee

Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General Matt Gaetz has announced that he is withdrawing from consideration as the nation’s top law official in a clear victory for establishment Republicans in the US Senate seeking to stifle Trump’s election mandate.

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General Matt Gaetz has announced that he is withdrawing from consideration as the nation’s top law official in a clear victory for establishment Republicans in the US Senate seeking to stifle Trump’s election mandate.

The President Elect has publicly thanked Gaetz.

On X today, Gaetz said that despite having “excellent meetings” with Senators on Capitol Hill Wednesday, he has taken himself out of consideration because he had become a “distraction” to the transition.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback — and the incredible support of so many,” he wrote. “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

Gaetz’s nomination had always been a long shot given his fiery past statements about overhauling the Department of Justice. A Congressional ethics report about his personal behavior in the past was placed under the media microscope in recent days as well, likely dooming his candidacy.

Many of the Senate’s more moderate GOP members, including outgoing leader Mitch McConnell, Maine’s Susan Collins, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski expressed strong reservations and even outright opposition early in the process to Gaetz being named. It is believed they joined together to stop his appointment.

Supporters of President Trump, including GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville, have pointed out that Senate Democrats all voted for Joe Biden’s cabinet picks. They also recalled that more than a dozen Republicans in the Senate, including Collins, Murkowski, McConnell, and many others, voted to confirm Biden’s AG Merrick Garland, so they are hypocritical in not supporting Trump’s choice.

Gaetz resigned his House seat as the representative of Florida’s 1st District last week in anticipation of being named Trump’s AG. It appears, however, that because he had won re-election this month, he will still be able to be seated for the next Congress if Trump opts to not place him elsewhere in his cabinet.

Over the last week, Trump had reportedly threatened to install Gaetz as his AG, if the Senate was uncooperative, by invoking the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, which reportedly allows for temporary appointments. Trump doubled down on his insistence that Gaetz be confirmed by forcefully replying “No”’ this week to a reporter who asked if he were reconsidering. Trump had hinted on the campaign trail that Gaetz was going to be his AG by telling his rallies that he and Gaetz had “a little secret.”

Gaetz toured Capitol Hill this week with incoming Vice President JD Vance, who has served as a Senator from Ohio, and Marco Rubio, Trump’s designated Secretary of State, who is a Senator for Florida. The charm offensive failed to convince at least 50 of the 53 members of the Republican caucus to confirm him, a sign that other unconventional Trump picks like Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may also be in jeopardy.

This story is developing…

