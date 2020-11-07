BREAKING: Media call presidency for Biden, Trump vows to fight on

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Media outlets from the Associated Press to The New York Times and Fox News have called the presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has not conceded, saying he “will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Minutes ago, the Associated Press (AP) tweeted it “declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises.” The AP’s judgment was based on calling Pennsylvania with its 20 electoral college votes for Biden.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

At about the same time, other news media called the race for Biden, as well. Fox News, which had been criticized by the Trump campaign for calling Arizona for the Democratic candidate on election night, not only called Pennsylvania for Biden, but also Nevada.

Biden’s current lead in Pennsylvania is less than 35,000 votes. In Nevada, he leads by less than 25,000 votes. Previously, Wisconsin was called for Biden, with a margin of just over 20,000 votes, and Michigan, with just over 145,000 votes. These states are likely headed for a recount, as well as legal challenges from the Trump campaign.

President Trump issued a statement only moments after media called the race for Biden.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump wrote. “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

The president mentioned Pennsylvania, where “our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” he continued. “The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election.”

“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room — and then fight in court to block their access.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands,” Trump vowed.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, tweeted, “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.