BREAKING: Michael Voris ousted from Church Militant by board of directors

FERNDALE, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — Michael Voris, founder and president of St. Michael’s Media and Church Militant, has resigned at the request of its board of directors, the Catholic media organization confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of Voris’ ouster initially surfaced Tuesday morning. Three-and-a-half hours later, Church Militant released an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) which said Voris was “asked to resign for breaching the Church Militant morality clause.”

“We understand this is a shock to you all, but our founder and former CEO is stepping aside and focusing on his personal health,” the statement added. “The Board of Directors has chosen not to disclose Michael’s private matters to the public. The apostolate will be praying for him, and we kindly ask you to do the same.”

Voris’ sudden exit from Church Militant comes just days after the departure of Christine Niles, who had been a senior producer and investigative reporter for the Catholic outlet. Niles’ departure was not addressed in Church Militant’s Tuesday statement.

LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen reacted to the “disturbing” news in a Tuesday video statement, commending Voris’ evangelization of “so many people, bringing them to the Church by his fidelity, by his way of expressing the truth of the faith in a vigorous and beautiful way that caused countless conversions.”

“Let’s pray for our brother who is obviously suffering in whatever way right now, and reach out to him in love,” he said.

This story is developing…

