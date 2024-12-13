BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after injury

According to an official spokesman, Nancy Pelosi, 84, has been admitted to the hospital 'for evaluation' after she 'sustained an injury during an official engagement' in Luxembourg.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 84, is in the hospital in the small European country of Luxembourg following an injury.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Ian Krager, a spokesman for Pelosi, said Friday.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals. She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history. Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe,” the spokesman continued.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi was personally and officially honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny. She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” he added.

The injury, which is being reported by The Post Millennial as a “fall,” follows just days after Archbishop of San Francisco Salvatore Cordileone urged people to pray for Pelosi, who calls herself Catholic but stands opposed to Church teaching on integral issues such as abortion.

Cordileone, in line with Catholic teaching, has barred Pelosi from receiving Communion because of her public pro-abortion stance, a directive she has openly ignored.

Catholic News Agency also reported that Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), met with Pelosi after a Mass inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday but declined her request for Communion. A USCCB source said her request was denied because no “extra Hosts” had been consecrated.

Catholics and others are encouraged to listen to Cordileone and pray for Pelosi’s conversion and well-being.

