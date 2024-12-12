BREAKING: NATO chief says it’s ‘time to shift to a wartime mindset’

‘It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defense production and defense spending,’ NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Thursday.

U.S. citizens: Tell U.S. Senate to reject new ‘anti-terrorism’ bill

(LifeSiteNews) — Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), told members that now is the “time to shift to a wartime mindset” and prioritize defense spending and production in an ominous message on Thursday.

Rutte said that the continent is not prepared for what’s coming over the next four to five years and must prepare for a war similar to or greater than the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The NATO chief’s message follows the recent escalation of war in Europe and the Middle East.

“It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defense production and defense spending,” said Rutte, the aggressively pro-LGBT former prime minister of the Netherlands who previously vowed to “bring Hungary to its knees” after the country banned LGBT propaganda for children.

“We are not ready for what is coming our way in the next four to five years. Danger is moving towards us at full speed. We must not look the other way; we must face it. What is happening in Ukraine can happen here, too. And regardless of the outcome of this war, we will not be safe in the future unless we are prepared to deal with danger,” he stated.

“We can do that; we can prevent the next big war on NATO territory and preserve our way of life. This requires us all to be faster and fiercer. It is time to shift to a wartime mindset and turbocharge our defense production and defense spending,” he added.

Rutte’s eerie message follows weeks of escalation toward war in Europe and across the globe.

In November, the U.S. and Britain authorized Ukraine to use its missiles to strike Russia. Russia responded by warning the West not to provoke it into escalating the war right before Donald Trump returns to the White House while stressing that it did not want war.

Several European countries have since sounded the alarm about a bigger war looming in Europe. The Swedish government recently began circulating pamphlets warning their citizens to prepare for “crisis or war,” and Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vučić has vowed to ramp up bomb shelter construction in his country.

The Middle East, too, has experienced recent escalation toward war. In just the last week, the Assad government was deposed by U.S. and Israeli-backed “rebels,” who are really Islamist terrorists responsible for the mass slaughter of Christians in the region.

RELATED

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/brink-of-global-war-and-chastisement-foretold-by-our-lady/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-to-pray-rosary-live-today-at-noon-as-threat-of-world-war-increases/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/world-war-threat-looms-as-nato-continues-its-reckless-policy-of-escalation/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/why-are-the-us-and-uk-continuing-to-prevent-peace-in-ukraine/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/boris-johnson-admits-the-west-is-waging-a-proxy-war-against-russia/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/col-macgregor-us-israel-and-turkey-are-fueling-elimination-of-christianity-in-the-middle-east/

U.S. citizens: Tell U.S. Senate to reject new ‘anti-terrorism’ bill

Share











