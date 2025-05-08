BREAKING: New pope elected, white smoke from the Vatican

The white smoke from the Sistine Chapel announces to the world that a new pope has been chosen.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — White smoke has emerged from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel to signify that the cardinals have elected a new pope.

In the past few minutes, white smoke began to billow out of the temporary chimney placed on top of the Sistine Chapel as the first signal to the world announcing the election of a new pope.

BREAKING: WHITE SMOKE! 🕊️ The conclave has chosen a new pope! pic.twitter.com/55GCsuazLs — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) May 8, 2025

Cardinals gathered in conclave have now elected the 266th successor of St. Peter, after having gathered in conclave beginning on the afternoon of May 7.

At the moment, the identity of the new pope is known only to the cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel, who will now be greeting him and offering their congratulations on his election.

The pope will make his way into the small room adjoining the Sistine Chapel, known as the Room of Tears, and there he will change into the white papal cassock.

The new pope will shortly emerge onto the loggia at the front of St. Peter’s Basilica within an hour, and there offer his first blessings to the crowds gathered below.

LifeSite’s full report from the Vatican will be forthcoming.

