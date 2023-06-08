BREAKING: New York AG files injunction against pro-life Red Rose Rescuers

The injunction seeks to make it so that Red Rose Rescue and those 'acting in concert' with the pro-life group are legally barred from getting within 30 feet of any abortion-providing establishment in the state.

(LifeSiteNews) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James filed an injunction against pro-life group Red Rose Rescue in an attempt to legally quash their ability to witness near abortion mills in the state.

The injunction, filed Thursday in the United States District Court of the Southern District of New York, lists Red Rose Rescue, Christopher Moscinski, Matthew Connolly, William Goodman, Laura Gies, John Hinshaw and two unnamed persons as defendants.

In the complaint, James requests the court provide “injunctive relief” to “prevent any further illegal and harmful conduct,” alleging that the group’s pro-life activism constitutes a violation of the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act and the New York Clinic Access Act.

The attorney general, in particular, is seeking to have it made illegal for any of the aforementioned defendants “as well as all those acting in concert with them, from physically obstructing anyone attempting to access or provide reproductive health services in New York and from knowingly approaching within 30 feet of any reproductive health care facility in the state.”

Reacting to the shocking news of the court filing, one of America’s most prominent Red Rose Rescuers, Dr. Monica Migliorino Miller, who was just released from jail following a sentence related to her pro-life work, told LifeSiteNews via email that James’ characterization of Red Rose Rescue activism as akin to “terrorist” activity is “nothing but a total propaganda lie.”

“Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, seeks to prevent pro-lifers from reaching out to women with love, compassion, understanding, and practical material help – women scheduled to abort their unborn children, many women who, as a consequence of these pro-life efforts, have chosen instead to give life,” Miller told LifeSiteNews.

“Since James is committed to the legalized killing of the innocent, she is using Red Rose Rescue as an excuse to squash pro-life speech and activity with which she personally disagrees!” the prominent pro-lifer added.

Continuing, Miller called the injunction’s desire to impose a buffer zone “grossly unjust,” especially given the fact that “Red Rose Rescuers peacefully show love, give aid and encourage women not to kill their unborn children.”

“Moreover, women have a right to be given the help they need to give life to their unborn children — and unborn children have a right to be loved and defended — both of which Red Rose Rescuers seek to do!” she stressed.

Miller also encouraged James to visit the Red Rose Rescue website to read the group’s mission statement and rules of conduct “ before she spouts off her pro-abortion mischaracterization of those who want to help women and save innocent human beings from violent extermination!”

“The abortion she supports is the real terrorism — terrorism carved into the crushed bodies of the aborted unborn,” concluded Miller.

For those unfamiliar, a Red Rose Rescue takes place inside an abortion clinic, wherein pro-life activists enter the facility in a final attempt to save unborn babies from abortion. Participants offer red roses to the pregnant women and encourage them to choose life by providing practical information and help.

Red Rose Rescuers, whose mission includes accepting consequences of standing up for the rights of the unborn, have repeatedly faced criminal prosecutions, convictions and even jail time for their attempts to defend innocent life.

Share











