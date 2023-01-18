BREAKING: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns

(LifeSiteNews) — Shocking the world, New Zealand’s far-left prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, today announced her intention to resign from the nation’s top political position.

At the New Zealand Labour Party’s annual caucus on Thursday, Ardern surprised the island nation when she announced she “no longer had enough in the tank” to continue on as prime minister.

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” stated Ardern, who clarified that her tenure as prime minister will officially come to an end on February 7 at the latest.

“This has been the most fulfilling 5 1/2 years of my life. But it’s also had its challenges – amongst an agenda focused on housing, child poverty and climate change, we encountered a … domestic terror event, a major natural disaster, a global pandemic, and an economic crisis,” the politician added.

Elected in 2017, Ardern has been a source of massive controversy both in New Zealand and abroad, most notably for her implementation of some of the strictest so-called COVID policies throughout the past 2 1/2 years.

In 2020, speaking just before the COVID lockdowns that began in March, Ardern told New Zealanders that her government is “your single source of truth,” prompting many to characterize her as “Orwellian” and dictatorial.

By August 2021, while many American states had largely moved on from the so-called pandemic, Ardern locked down her entire nation over a single COVID case, leading critics to call her administration’s approach to the highly survivable coronavirus as “dystopian” and a “never-ending nightmare.”

Just months later, after the imposition of a nationwide vaccine passport system, Ardern proudly admitted that she was creating “two different classes of people” in New Zealand — the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

On non-COVID issues, Ardern has been a massive supporter of a variety of left-wing causes, including “climate change” activism, abortion, online censorship and gun control.

Share











