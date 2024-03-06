BREAKING: Nikki Haley ends bid for GOP presidential nomination

In a speech lasting just over four minutes Wednesday, Haley congratulated Trump on his victory while hitting on globalist themes that she made cornerstones of her failed campaign.

Pledge to pray for the conversion of Donald Trump to the Catholic faith

(LifeSiteNews) — After getting routed by former President Donald Trump on Super Tuesday, former South Carolina GOP Governor Nikki Haley announced she is ending her bid for the Republican nomination for president.

In a speech lasting just over four minutes Wednesday, Haley congratulated Trump on his victory while hitting on globalist themes that she made cornerstones of her failed campaign.

“Our world is on fire because of America’s retreat. Standing by our allies in Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan is a moral imperative. But it’s also more than that. If we retreat further, there will be more war, not less,” she alleged.

Haley was financially backed by establishment Republicans and other corporate interests, including some liberals. At times, she sought to appeal to moderate Democrats for support.

Despite her network of support spending more than $82 million in ads, Haley only succeeded in winning the Vermont and Washington D.C. primaries. Trump convincingly swept every other contest, including Haley’s home state of South Carolina, giving him 1,059 delegates to date. 1,215 are needed to secure the GOP nomination.

During her remarks Wednesday, Haley, 52, said she wishes Trump well but refused to endorse him. “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that.”

While polling on who Haley’s meagre number of supporters will turn to is still evolving, it appears that Trump will not have a major problem attracting them. A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found that 82 percent of Haley voters would back Trump in a head-to-head matchup against Biden.

Trump took to Truth Social Wednesday to share his reaction to the news.

“Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries,” the former president wrote. “Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%, according to the polls.”

The 2024 Republican convention will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from July 15 – 18.

Pledge to pray for the conversion of Donald Trump to the Catholic faith

Share











