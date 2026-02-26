BREAKING: Notre Dame pro-abortion professor steps down as Asian Studies director

Several American bishops, including local ordinary Bishop Kevin Rhoades, as well as Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and USCCB President Archbishop Paul Coakley, had denounced the appointment.

(LifeSiteNews) — Following significant pressure from local Catholic ordinary Bishop Kevin Rhoades, along with other supporting American bishops, ardent pro-abortion Professor Susan Ostermann has resigned from her appointment by the University of Notre Dame administration to a significant leadership position.

According to The Observer, Ostermann “has decided not to move forward as director of the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies,” which was announced in an email by Mary Gallagher, who serves as dean of the Keough School.

“The decision came after mounting criticism for Ostermann’s abortion rights advocacy,” the independent student newspaper released in a post on X/Twitter.

In a statement Ostermann said, “At present, the focus on my appointment risks overshadowing the vital work the Institute performs, which should be allowed to continue without undue distraction.”

In a statement Ostermann said, “At present, the focus on my appointment risks overshadowing the vital work the Institute performs, which should be allowed to continue without undue distraction.” — The Observer (@NDSMCObserver) February 26, 2026

On February 11, Bishop Rhoades, who oversees the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, formally expressed “dismay” and “strong opposition” to the University of Notre Dame’s appointment of Professor Ostermann to a prominent position due to her vehement and public pro-abortion activism. He lamented at the time that the decision is “causing scandal to the faithful of our diocese and beyond.”

“Such appointments have profound impact on the integrity of Notre Dame’s public witness as a Catholic university,” he wrote just over two weeks ago.

“In nearly a dozen op-eds … Professor Ostermann has attacked the pro-life movement, using outrageous rhetoric,” His Excellency exclaimed. “Professor Ostermann’s opposite view thus clearly should disqualify her from holding a position of leadership within the Keough School.”

Bishop Rhoades was supported by several of his brother bishops including USCCB president Archbishop Paul Coakley, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Archbishop Samuel Aquila, Bishop Robert Barron, Bishop Thomas Proprocki, Bishop Donald Hying, and more.

On Tuesday evening, in a display of opposition to Ostermann’s appointment, Bishop Rhoades lead dozens of faithful in praying the Rosary at the famous Our Lady of Lourdes grotto nearby before offering Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Basilica on campus.

During the Rosary, Bishop Rhoades knelt alongside Luke Woodyard and Gabriel Ortner, two students who were organizing a march on campus this Friday to oppose Ostermann’s appointment.

It remains unclear if this march will proceed as planned.

Share









