BREAKING: Ohio gov. signs ban on telemed abortion pills

Columbus, Ohio, January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On Saturday, January 9, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 260 which bans Ohio doctors from prescribing abortion-inducing drugs through the use of telemedicine.

“Abortion-inducing drugs kill innocent, preborn humans and are very dangerous to mothers,” said Mark Harrington, President of the Ohio-based pro-life group Created Equal. “These drugs have led to the deaths of hundreds-of-thousands of human beings, including two dozen mothers. Allowing abortionists to prescribe these life-threatening drugs using telecommunications, instead of seeing patients in person, will only increase the complications.”

According to the FDA, the 22 women died from a range of complications induced by the abortion drugs as part of the greater 2,740 cases of reported complications associated with the abortion drugs. The use of telemedicine will likely promote the unsupervised and dangerous sale of abortion drugs. Abortion supporters readily promote unregulated online pharmacies that sell and ship dangerous abortion drugs to women across the world, even in countries where abortion is illegal. The majority of these websites have no physician oversight. The only physician-ran website that the pro-abortion group “Plan C” promotes is in direct violation of the authority of the FDA.

The dangers of ordering abortion pills online have already led to shocking cases in Ohio. Kalina Gillum, 21, and Braden Mull, 25, appeared in court in Licking County, facing charges after they ordered medications online to abort their 28-week old baby who was left in a trash bag.