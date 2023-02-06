BREAKING: Ontario police arrest Josh Alexander, who protested boys in girls’ bathrooms, for attending class

'I chose to attend school regardless of an unlawful exclusion order,' the teenager told LifeSiteNews.

RENFREW, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian high school student Josh Alexander was arrested and charged this morning at his school for attending class.

“I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic high school for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs,” tweeted Alexander this morning.

"I have just been arrested and charged at my Catholic highschool for attending class after being excluded for indicating my intent to adhere to my religious beliefs."

Alexander protested his Catholic school, St. Joseph’s, last year allowing gender-confused males to use girls’ bathrooms and was then suspended. His tweet today included a photo of him in front of his school and being taken into custody by members of the Ontario Provincial Police.

“I was arrested and charged with trespassing today,” Alexander told LifeSiteNews. “I chose to attend school regardless of an unlawful exclusion order. I respectfully declined multiple demands to leave class.”

“The entire class was dismissed while the staff handled my situation,” the boy continued. “Shortly after, Ontario Provincial Police arrived and asked me to leave. Once again, I respectfully declined and they arrested me.”

Josh’s attorney, James Kitchen, the chief litigator for Liberty Coalition Canada (LCC), told LifeSiteNews that Alexander’s decision to go back to school today was “an intelligent choice of a young man who knows what he is doing.”

Kitchen noted that Alexander’s arrest was “not entirely unexpected.”

“Did we know he might get arrested? Well, of course we did,” said Kitchen.

“Today was not entirely unforeseen. If they’re [the school] going to continue to double down and enforce that discrimination, yes, they’re going to arrest him.”

Kitchen confirmed that Alexander has now been released but has not yet seen exactly what he has been charged. The lawyer noted it’s most likely a trespass-related offence.

RELATED: Catholic school board suspends Josh Alexander for rest of the year for opposing gender ideology

Alexander was in police custody for only a few hours and was served his charges in a police cruiser.

Kitchen said Alexander will continue to express his “religious beliefs” while attending his Catholic high school.

“Unfortunately it takes this sort of drastic confrontation for people to just realize the insanity [of the reasons behind Alexander’s suspension and then arrest],” Kitchen told LifeSiteNews.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Alexander was handed a 20-day suspension on November 23, 2022, after organizing a school walkout in support of girls’ rights to access their facilities without the presence of male students.

The teenager had told LifeSiteNews that, in accordance with Catholic teaching and the Bible, he believes that there are only two sexes.

Before his arrest this morning, Alexander posted a Bible verse on Twitter.

“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth. Romans 1:16,” he tweeted.

"For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth. Romans 1:16," he tweeted.

Romans 1:16@LibertyCCanada — Josh Alexander (@officialJosh_A) February 6, 2023

Kitchen told LifeSiteNews that the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board wouldn’t “permit him to attend school for the rest of the year because, according to them, Josh’s beliefs constitute ‘bullying of trans students.’”

According to the LCC, Alexander was hoping to return to school on February 6, 2023. However, after he said he would “continue to adhere to his religious beliefs regarding Biblical sexuality and gender,” the school board responded by “excluding Josh from attending St. Joseph’s for the rest of the school year.”

Kitchen told LifeSiteNews last week that the “technicality” the school board used as the reason for not allowing an appeal “has to do with standing.”

“A 16-year-old only has standing if they have ‘withdrawn from parental control’,” said Kitchen.

“In what would appear to be a move to avoid having to hear and decide the appeals, the school board is unreasonably taking the position Josh has not withdrawn from parental control.”

He told LifeSiteNews that at this time they are considering “next steps” for Alexander, which will “include but will involve more than a human rights complaint.”

The suspension and now arrest of Alexander comes amid a noticeable push in western nations to promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

Developing…

