BREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford officially calls snap election in province

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) – Ontario voters will soon head to the polls as Premier Doug Ford officially called an election this afternoon after he visited Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont and received her approval to dissolve the legislature.

Ford, who leads the Progressive Conservative Party, recently hinted that he would call a snap provincial election, which will take place on February 27.

The election, according to Ford, allows him to secure a new “four-year” mandate from Ontario voters to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods.

“We’re entering a period of unprecedented economic risk and lengthy negotiations — against President Trump and with the federal government and other provinces. Responding to this challenge will demand extraordinary action,” Ford wrote Tuesday afternoon on X.

“To protect Ontario, I’m asking the people for a strong mandate — a strong, stable, four-year mandate that will outlive and outlast the Trump administration.”

The next Ontario election was not expected until late October 2026.

Ford is to soon meet with his caucus to discuss “next steps” regarding the election. A copy of an invitation to the meeting, which the CBC obtained, reads “This meeting will provide you with the tools, training, and resources needed for a winning election campaign.”

Ford, who has been Ontario’s premier since 2018, has said that he needs to secure a mandate from Ontario voters to fight Trump’s tariff threats as well as making Canada the 51st U.S. state.

Speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum last week, Trump said, “We love Canada, but they might be better off as part of the United States.” He made the comments to suggest that Canada, as a way of avoiding the tariffs he himself is threatening, should just up and join the United States.

Jack Fonseca, director of political operations for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), told LifeSiteNews that Ford is calling an election now to “take advantage of the Liberal brand being at its lowest point ever” that is “yet another glaring example of how corrupt Ford is and how little he cares for the democratic process.”

“There was absolutely no reason to force voters back to the polls so soon. He wants to do it while there’s still a despised Liberal government in power federally in the hope that voter hatred of the Libs will be expressed through their provincial votes,” Fonseca observed.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, CLC has called for Ontario voters to pick at least “one” pro-life candidate in the forthcoming provincial election, which is expected to be called soon.

“As with every election, socially conservative voters will have some pro-life options to vote for in the Ontario election,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

He told LifeSiteNews that there are two other parties that “will also offer up many solid pro-life candidates across the province,” those being Jim Karahalios’ New Blue Party and former Conservative MP Derek Sloan’s Ontario Party.

