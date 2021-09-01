Breaking: Ontario’s COVID-19 jab passport to be announced today

According to a report, the new vaccine passport will be needed for access to non-essential businesses in Ontario.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Ontario is set today to announce details of a province-wide COVID-19 passport this afternoon after plans to reveal it yesterday were put on hold.

According to media reports, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford will announce the vaccine passport at 1:00 p.m. EDT. He is to be joined in a press conference with Health Minister Christine Elliott and the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

According to a CTV News report, the new vaccine passport will be needed for access to non-essential businesses in Ontario. Those who choose not to jet jabbed will be barred from visiting concert halls, movie theaters, gyms, sit-down indoor restaurants, and sporting events.

Multiple media reports say that the vaccine passport is to come into effect on September 22, but would not apply to retail shopping, essential services, outdoor areas, or banks.

According to a Toronto Sun news report, the vaccine passport will have two steps and be “fully implemented” by October.

For the first step, people will have to use their government-issued identification alongside their COVID-19 vaccine receipt to show proof of having had the jabs.

The second step, which the Sun reported will be in place by mid-October, involves an app which once introduced, will become the standard way for people to show that they have had the COVID-19 jabs.

Currently, anyone in Ontario who has had COVID-19 jabs can either download proof of vaccination or obtain a printed version.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 212257 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Ford was originally to unveil the plans of the vaccine passport yesterday, but according to Globe and Mail reporter Laura Stone the vaccine passport was deemed “so far-reaching” that Ford said “no” to the proposed plans.

Today’s coming announcement by Ford, and his apparent change of heart on a vaccine passport he reportedly said goes “too far,” contradicted what he said in July about proof of vaccination.

In July, Ford said he was against vaccine passports.

“The answer is no. We aren’t going to do it; we aren’t going to have a split society,” Ford said then.

Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber, who was booted from the Progressive Conservative Party by Ford for opposing COVID lockdowns, accused Ford turning Ontario into an “apartheid” province.

“Like most Public Health nonsense, the passport won’t stop the spread. But it will cause apartheid, hate, bankruptcy and an unprecedented Gov’t intervention in our lives. @fordnation sold Ontario out. He can’t stand up to the Covid mob. #FireFord #onpoli,” wrote Baber on Twitter this morning.

The potential Ontario COVID-19 vaccine passport has already been met with a strong online backlash from local businesses.

A Facebook group called “Ontario Businesses Against Health Pass” was created only late last week now has nearly 70,000 members, gaining almost 20,000 followers since Monday.

The group says it will serve as a landing place where people can “compile a list of businesses that believe a health passport in Ontario is unconstitutional.”

Over the past few days, Ford has been pressured by Ottawa mayor Jim Watson, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, and the Ontario Hospital Association to bring in a province-wide COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Ford has also been hectored by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who, while campaigning for the September 20 federal election last Friday, told Ford that he needed to “step up” in creating an Ontario vaccine passport.

This earned a rebuke from Ford’s office, who said the province already has the “most cautious reopening plan” along with “far-ranging mandatory vaccination policies for high-risk settings.”

Trudeau said Friday that if re-elected he would create a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine passport fund for provinces to access.

There are two Canadian provinces with vaccine passports in effect, Manitoba, and Quebec, with British Columbia implementing one starting September 13.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has described COVID passport mandates as “running roughshod over Canadians’ constitutional rights.”

Also, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has stated that COVID-19 jab mandates along with vaccine passports will create a segregation of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults, all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

To make your views respectfully known, contacts:

Premier Doug Ford

Room 281

Legislative Building, Queen’s Park

Toronto, ON M7A 1A1

Phone: 416-325-1941

Email: [email protected]

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament via the Ontario MPP Contact information page .

Share











