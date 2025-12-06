BREAKING: Operation Rescue founder and companions jailed after Planned Parenthood blockade

Randall Terry and Joan Andrews Bell were among the pro-life rescuers taken into custody in Memphis, Tennessee, yesterday morning.

(LifeSiteNews) — The founder of Operation Rescue and over a dozen other pro-life witnesses were jailed yesterday after blocking a Memphis, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood.

Randall Terry, Joan Andrews Bell, and Terrisa Bukovinac were among the approximately 17 rescuers taken into custody yesterday morning. Terry reached out to LifeSiteNews from prison today to report the arrests. As of publication time, a number of his companions had already been released.

VIDEO THREAD: About 20 anti-abortion activists were arrested outside Planned Parenthood Friday morning in Memphis, many of them carried away by police. The group, calling themselves “Rescue Resurrection” are hoping to kick-start a new wave of clinic blockades, even in Tennessee,… pic.twitter.com/swqWJR0KCO — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 5, 2025

Developing…

