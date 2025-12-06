News

BREAKING: Operation Rescue founder and companions jailed after Planned Parenthood blockade

Randall Terry and Joan Andrews Bell were among the pro-life rescuers taken into custody in Memphis, Tennessee, yesterday morning.
Featured Image
Randall Terry in 2022Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

Doug
Mainwaring
Doug Mainwaring
Comments 
1

(LifeSiteNews) — The founder of Operation Rescue and over a dozen other pro-life witnesses were jailed yesterday after blocking a Memphis, Tennessee, Planned Parenthood.

Randall Terry, Joan Andrews Bell, and Terrisa Bukovinac were among the approximately 17 rescuers taken into custody yesterday morning. Terry reached out to LifeSiteNews from prison today to report the arrests. As of publication time, a number of his companions had already been released.

RELATED: Pro-life legend Randall Terry launches permanent campus to train young activists

Developing… 

1 Comments

    Loading...