BREAKING: Ottawa police on horseback trample freedom protesters

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Images and video coming from the Canadian national capital of Ottawa today sent shockwaves around the globe. Hundreds were arrested and went peacefully, but police were at times brutal. One group of officers on horseback were caught on video trampling protesters.

Another video from the clash shows officers hitting someone already on the ground with the butt of a rifle.

Police lines stood intimidatingly forcing protesters back. Some officers wore riot gear, some gas masks, most had pepper spray at the ready in their vests. Some held batons and some high powered rifles.

As police advanced, they arrested some of the protesters who resisted moving back. Once they had passed a vehicle in the protest, police ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and, if they refused, police smashed the windows and arrested the protesters.

Protesters throughout the day tried to convince police that the protest had remained peaceful throughout the nearly three weeks without any incidences of significance despite hundreds of thousands of protesters joining in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to meet at all with representatives of the convoy despite the pleas of opposition parties and international ridicule regarding his undemocratic approach. On Monday, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Measures Act, which afforded him emergency police powers, as well as the ability to freeze bank accounts of those he targets.

