2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
News

BREAKING: Ottawa police on horseback trample freedom protesters

Some officers wore riot gear, some gas masks, most had pepper spray at the ready in their vests, some held batons and some high powered rifles as they arrested hundreds of peaceful citizens.
Featured Image

John-Henry
Westen
John-Henry Westen
Comments 

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Images and video coming from the Canadian national capital of Ottawa today sent shockwaves around the globe. Hundreds were arrested and went peacefully, but police were at times brutal. One group of officers on horseback were caught on video trampling protesters.

Another video from the clash shows officers hitting someone already on the ground with the butt of a rifle.

Police lines stood intimidatingly forcing protesters back. Some officers wore riot gear, some gas masks, most had pepper spray at the ready in their vests. Some held batons and some high powered rifles.

As police advanced, they arrested some of the protesters who resisted moving back. Once they had passed a vehicle in the protest, police ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and, if they refused, police smashed the windows and arrested the protesters.

Protesters throughout the day tried to convince police that the protest had remained peaceful throughout the nearly three weeks without any incidences of significance despite hundreds of thousands of protesters joining in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to meet at all with representatives of the convoy despite the pleas of opposition parties and international ridicule regarding his undemocratic approach. On Monday, Trudeau invoked the Emergency Measures Act, which afforded him emergency police powers, as well as the ability to freeze bank accounts of those he targets.

Developing …

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.