Breaking: Ottawa Police warn reporters to leave Parliament Hill area

The warning on social media follows the arrest of two Convoy organizers.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Ottawa Police have signalled that officers are about to break up the Freedom Convoy.

Posting its warning on Twitter moments ago, the Canadian capital’s law enforcement told media to “keep a distance” and to “stay out of police operations for your safety.” Anyone in the area could be placed under arrest.

All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

The warning follows the recent arrests of Freedom Convoy organisers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. While being led away, Lich told truckers in the Ottawa anti-COVID jab mandate protest to “hold the line.”

As a response to the peaceful protests, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered the Emergencies Act on February 14.

Developing…

