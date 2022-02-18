2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Breaking: Ottawa Police warn reporters to leave Parliament Hill area

The warning on social media follows the arrest of two Convoy organizers.
 Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

LifeSiteNews staff
OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Ottawa Police have signalled that officers are about to break up the Freedom Convoy.

Posting its warning on Twitter moments ago, the Canadian capital’s law enforcement told media to “keep a distance” and to “stay out of police operations for your safety.” Anyone in the area could be placed under arrest.

The warning follows the recent arrests of Freedom Convoy organisers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. While being led away, Lich told truckers in the Ottawa anti-COVID jab mandate protest to “hold the line.”

As a response to the peaceful protests, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered the Emergencies Act on February 14.

Developing…

