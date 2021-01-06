BREAKING: Over 100 state lawmakers petition VP Pence to delay today’s election certification

Challenge to the Electoral College vote needs YOUR help! Contact your U.S. Rep and Senator today!

January 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Over 100 state lawmakers from battleground states have petitionedVice President Mike Pence for a delay of Congress’s certification of election results from their states. The lawmakers cite the need for further review of unresolved issues and fraud allegations.

“We write to ask you to comply with our reasonable request to afford our nation more time to properly review the 2020 election by postponing the January 6th opening and counting of the electoral votes for at least 10 days,” reads a letter signed by 88 Republican state lawmakers from Pennsylvania.

The proposal resembles one being pushed by a group of 11 GOP senators, who vow to object to swing state electors barring an emergency 10-day audit of election returns in the disputed states.

In their letter, the Pennsylvania legislators seek time for “our respective bodies to meet, investigate, and as a body vote on certification or decertification of the election.”

“Additional time must be afforded for the legislatures to meet and for state legislators to fulfill their constitutional duties,” the letter continues.

Another two dozen state lawmakers have said that they have sent similar letters to Pence, according to Just the News.

“The signatures are reportedly required by 10:00 Eastern Time Wednesday morning, at which time the letters will presumably be forwarded to Pence,” the online news outlet reported.

Vice President Pence will preside over the joint session of Congress that will be convened today at 1 p.m. to vote on the certification of Electoral College results. Legal experts have argued that Pence has constitutional authority to order a halt to the proceedings until any election problems are settled.

Rick Green, a Constitution expert, outlined this approach in a recent interview with LifeSiteNews, saying that Pence could “set up the rules” for the congressional vote. “He could actually say, ‘Listen, there’s going to be debate on this. I’m the presiding officer’.”

“He could stop everything right from the beginning on January 6 and say, ‘Okay, we’re going to have a hearing right now, in session, and allow people to start presenting evidence’,” Green said.

In addition to Pennsylvania, letters urging Pence to pause the counting of electoral votes are circulating among lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin. They appear to be organized by the 501(c)(4) group, Got Freedom.

The group had hosted a private call over the weekend with more than 300 swing state lawmakers and President Trump “to review the extensive evidence of irregularities and lawlessness in the 2020 presidential election.” Got Freedom said that the meeting happened “at the request of state legislators” and that the letters did as well.

“I'm honored to work with state legislators who recognize with their Constitutional authority comes Constitutional responsibility,” said Phill Kline, a Got Freedom spokesman who helped orchestrate the letter campaign.

Kline is also the director of the Amistad Project, a major election integrity watchdog that filed a lawsuit last month arguing that “federal and local statutes interfere with state legislatures’ constitutional right to certify Presidential electors, in a direct violation of separation of powers.”

“Currently, state law and the executive branch refusal have prevented state legislatures from meeting as a body to review, investigate and debate the method in which the election was conducted,” the group said.

“Our founding fathers anticipated the conflict in which we are now in and resolved it by looking to state legislators,” Kline wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “State legislators, the American people are looking at you now to perform your constitutional duties.”