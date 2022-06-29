BREAKING: Pelosi receives Holy Communion at Mass presided over by Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi has reportedly received Holy Communion at a Mass presided over by Pope Francis this morning, despite being banned from receiving Communion by her local ordinary, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone.
The Democrat leader flew to Rome for a special meeting with Pope Francis, at which she received a blessing, before attending Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Pelosi then received Holy Communion from a priest at the Mass.
According to the teaching of the Catholic Church, Pelosi’s vocal and persistent support for the killing of unborn children precludes the high-profile politician from receiving the Body and Blood of Christ, due to the gravely sinful and scandalous nature of both murder and the sacrilegious reception of Holy Communion.
“[Y]ou are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote to Pelosi in a “notification” last month.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion.
The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow.
Archbishop Cordileone will now encounter sustained pressure to roll-back his decision, so we must stand with him today.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stand with Archbishop Corileone as protects our Lord and Nancy Pelosi from further sacrilegious communions.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
We must stand with this brave shepherd today, whom the people of San Francisco are lucky to call their archbishop.
SIGN the petition to support Archbishop Cordileone's brave defense of Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
SIGN the petition today to stand with Archbishop Cordileone as he faces into a storm of criticism.
MORE INFORMATION:
BREAKING: San Francisco archbishop bars Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion
Pelosi: ‘Of course’ companies should pay employees to travel out of state for abortions
Bishop of pro-abortion Nancy Pelosi launches public campaign of ‘prayer and fasting’ for her
House Democrats vote to codify Roe v. Wade, legalize abortion on demand
Pelosi defends ‘pro-abortion Catholic’ stance, claims pro-lifers ‘don’t believe in governance’
**Photo: PatristicNectarFilms/YouTube**
Pope Francis, however, previously expressed opposition to barring pro-abortion politicians from Holy Communion, claiming that priests should accompany such legislators with “compassion and tenderness”.
Joe Biden told reporters last year in Rome that Pope Francis recommended he continue receiving Holy Communion, despite the U.S. president’s long-standing support for killing unborn babies.
Fresh from condemning the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, Pelosi’s decision to receive Holy Communion on the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul at a Mass presided over by Pope Francis represents a significant development in her dissent from Church teaching.
Responding to Archbishop Cordileone’s move to ban her from Holy Communion in May, the 82 year-old Democrat had said she didn’t respect pro-life people “foisting” their views on others.
Today she told diplomats in Rome that “faith is an important gift, not everyone has it but it is the path to so many other things.”
The Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the literal Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ, and that no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to present himself or herself for Holy Communion until he or she has confessed that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Canon 915 of the Church’s Code of Canon Law instructs that “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to holy communion.”
Cordileone’s statement made clear to Pelosi that a “Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion’ (Code of Canon Law, can. 915).”
While Pelosi continues to claim she is Catholic, despite rejecting Magisterial teaching on the sacredness of human life and a host of other moral issues, Bl. Pius XII’s 1943 encyclical, Mystici Corporis, states that “only those are to be included as members of the Church who have been baptized and profess the true faith, and who have not been so unfortunate as to separate themselves from the unity of the body, or been excluded by legitimate authority for grave faults committed (n. 22).”