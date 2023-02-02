BREAKING: Pfizer exec tells Project Veritas COVID jabs have ‘concerning’ impact on menstrual cycles

'I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like – because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In another shocking video by Project Veritas, a top-ranking Pfizer employee can be seen on camera admitting that the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccines have a “concerning” impact on women’s reproductive health.

The video, released by the investigative organization Thursday evening, once again shows the man identified as Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer’s director of research and development for strategic operations and mRNA scientific planning, admitting what LifeSiteNews and others outlets have been reporting since 2021, namely that when it comes to the COVID-19 injections, “There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles.”

BREAKING: @Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women’s Reproductive Heath After COVID-19 Vaccinations “There is something irregular about their menstrual cycles…concerning…The vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that…It has to be affecting something hormonal…”#Pfertility pic.twitter.com/XAuMPJNShD — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 2, 2023

“There is something irregular about the menstrual cycles. So, people will have to investigate that down the line,” Walker unknowingly told the undercover journalist in a clandestinely recorded video.

“The [COVID] vaccine shouldn’t be interfering with that [menstrual cycles]. So, we don’t really know,” the executive added.

Casually hypothesizing about what could be causing this “concerning” side effect – a side effect that was constantly denied by the mainstream medical establishment, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Walker told the undercover journalist, “I hope we don’t find out that somehow this mRNA lingers in the body and like – because it has to be affecting something hormonal to impact menstrual cycles.”

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line,” continued Walker, adding, “If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”

Walker also volunteered that Pfizer is now more focused on “mRNA beyond COVID,” suggesting that the pharmaceutical giant is planning to continue using this novel and experimental technology despite the potentially serious harm it is inflicting.

“There’s a whole list of things we’re developing it for,” Walker explained. “Not just for viruses, we’re applying it for like, oncology … gene editing … at least internally our focus will be to move beyond COVID.”

Prodding for information about the company’s widely distributed COVID vaccine, the Veritas journalist also asked Walker if he thought Pfizer would ever be held “liable for any of these vaccine injuries that have happened?”

“I don’t think so,” he replied. “Because usually when you give drugs to people and there is a known side effect, it’s like encoded on the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) label.”

This is not the first time Walker has been the subject of a secretly recorded Project Veritas video seeking to expose Pfizer.

In fact, Walker is the same Pfizer executive who was the subject of last week’s Veritas sting.

In that video, Walker had stated that Pfizer is considering intentionally creating mutated forms of COVID-19 in the interest of preemptively developing new injections, leading many to accuse the pharmaceutical company of engaging in now-infamous “gain of function” research.

Walker’s latest statements, if accurate, seem to confirm what many who were skeptical of the experimental COVID injections have been reporting since their widespread rollout in 2021.

In April 2021, LifeSiteNews published a report showing that the United Kingdom’s vaccine adverse event system had collected more than 2,200 reports of reproductive disorders after coronavirus injections, including excessive or absent menstrual bleeding, delayed menstruation, vaginal hemorrhaging, miscarriages, and stillbirths.

In August, LifeSiteNews ran another report quoting Dr. Michael Yeadon, former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist worldwide for respiratory pharmacology and toxicology, who warned of the fertility dangers associated with receipt of the COVID vaccines.

“You’re not being told the truth … Thinking about this, I try to imagine that I was speaking to my own young adult daughters, for whom I would be very concerned if they got these vaccines,” he said.

